Coronavirus: HERE's everything you should know about this DEADLY virus

Coronavirus has spread like a wildfire in China and has claimed over 26 lives so far. Read below to find out what is this virus and what are its symptoms.

Viruses like Ebola virus and swine flu are the deadly virus and that if not treated on time can also take lives. And one such virus that's spreading like wildfire in China is Coronavirus. Coronavirus is a new type of virus, which has already taken the lives of 25 people in China and has infected more than 800 people so far. It is deadly, and the World Health Organisation has declared it an emergency. Most of the cases are in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated late last year.

Here's everything that you should know about this deadly virus.

What is Coronavirus?

As per the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a family of viruses that causes a different type of ailments ranging from cold to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). When it comes to the virus, it is transmitted between animals and people. The report of WHO also states that coronaviruses are zoonotic, which means that they are transmitted from animals to humans. However, it is now starting to spread from human to human as well. It can happen when an uninfected person comes into contact with the secretions of an infected person, such as via sneezing, handshake or cough.

Symptoms of coronavirus:

Signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, it can also lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. The incubation period of this virus is unknown, but as per reports, it could be a minimum between 10 to 14 days.

The intensity of the disease and cure:

Coronavirus is a deadly disease since it has already killed over 25 people and the confirmed cases sharply rising to over 830, as per the Chinese authorities. As of January 24, Chinese officials said at least 26 people have died, all in Hubei Province, Wuhan is the capital. Thailand has reported four cases, Singapore three, Japan two, while South Korea, Taiwan and the United States have each confirmed one. When it comes to curing, unfortunately, there is no cure for it as of now, and hence prevention is the best option to reduce the risk.

Any Indians affected so far? So far, no Indian has been affected. However, 25 Indian students are stuck in Wuhan after the city was locked down to contain the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

As per WHO the outbreak is not a global emergency yet. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the reportters that- "this is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency.”

Read More