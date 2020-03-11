Coronavirus: How to clean and disinfect your smartphone amid Covid 19 outbreak?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: Want to know how to clean and disinfect a smartphone amid Covid 19 outbreak then you are at the right place. Read on to find out the steps.

Did you know that our smartphones have 10 times more germs than the toilet seats? Yes, that's right! The cell phone travels with us almost all the time and everywhere and thus making the cell phones a big potential hub of bacteria and viruses which can lead to serious health disorders. We cannot see the germs with our naked eyes, however, one should keep the cellphones clean all the time and protect oneself from the diseases. And especially now, when there is an outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

One should note that not all phones are water-resistant and many have an oil-repellent (oleophobic coating) on screens that can get damaged if we use harsh chemicals and scrubbing. Alcohol wipes are an easy way to clean up the cellphones, however, they can damage the screen again. Many people use UV light to disinfect. If you don't have one and want to know the traditional way to sanitize then read on.

The simple technique to clean the cellphone:

The simple way to disinfect and clean mobiles are with the help of a lint-free cloth, mild hand soap, water, Q-tip and brush.

Turn off your cell phone and dampen the cloth in a mixture of soap and water and wring the excess the water.

Smartly wipe the phone with the solution and make sure you don't rub the speaker and charging port areas.

Wipe off the phone again with a dry cloth.

Use Q-tip or a toothpick and dry cloth to clean and remove dirt from ports, grilles, and other nook and crannies.

Do not dunk the cellphone in the water-soap solution even if it is a water-proof phone.

Before you embark on the cleaning process, as mentioned above, you should know exactly how water-resistant your phone is so that you are mindful while using the soap and water mixture.

Coming to coronavirus, one should immediately visit a doctor if witness mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. It spreads from person to person and one can contract the same if they are in close contact with a person who has COVID-19, or if you live in or have recently traveled from a place that has a spread of COVID-19.

Credits :Mashable

