Coronavirus: How to prevent yourselves from the deadly virus and DOs and DON'Ts of 2019 nCoV

Coronavirus: Want to know how to prevent yourselves from the deadly virus, then read on as today, we have compiled a list of dos and don'ts.

Coronavirus is one of the most Googled topics right now as the deadly virus's outbreak in China has already taken the lives of more than 100 people so far and infected thousands. Apparently, the spread of the virus started off from the seafood and animal market in Wuhan city. There is a lot of pressure on China to control the disease as the same is affecting many factors including the economy. Coming to India, people travelling from China to India are under observation in hospitals and screenings are also taking place at several airports. However, unfortunately, India is one of the top 30 nations which are at high risk from the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

If you want to know how to prevent coronavirus and what are the dos and don’ts then you are right place.

What is coronavirus?

The novel coronavirus is a new strain of the large family of coronaviruses (CoV) that can cause several illnesses right from the common cold to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) among others.

The same gets transmitted between animals and humans (zoonotic) and can be transmitted from human to human. The virus can spread from an infected person to others through the air by coughing and sneezing and through close personal contact.

Symptoms: As per the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath among others.

How to prevent it and what are the dos and don'ts:

Avoid travelling to China, if not important.

One should observe good personal hygiene.

Make sure you are washing your hands with soap frequently.

Ideally, wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, then use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

One should also follow respiratory etiquettes, for instance, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask if around sick people, preferably use an N95 mask.

Take measures to strengthen the immune system through a healthy diet and lifestyle practices.

One should ideally stay home when sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick or showing symptoms of illness especially respiratory illnesses.

If you see any signs then, seek medical help asap.

If you feel sick on a flight while traveling back to India, inform the crew and get a mask.

Avoid close contact with family members or fellow travelers.

What is the treatment for coronavirus?

There is no specific antiviral treatment available for 2019-nCoV infection. People who are infected are getting supportive care to help relieve the symptoms. Thanks to the team of scientists at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, they have successfully developed a lab-grown version of the new coronavirus, the first to be recreated outside of China and the same could quicken the creation of a vaccine.

Credits :TOI

