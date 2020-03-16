Coronavirus: How to take care of mental health during self isolation?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: Read on to find out how you can take care of mental health during this self-isolation aka self-quarantine period.

Confirmed cases of Coronavirus and death toll have been on the rise globally. And in the wake of the rapid spread of COVID 19, many governments have announced to undertake self-isolation or quarantine as a preventive measure. In order to prevent the infection spread, several state governments in India have suspended malls, large gatherings and cinema halls among others. As instructed, many of us are working from home or making sure to leave homes only if it's urgent at least for 15 days.

The lockdown, unfortunately, can lead to mental health issues such as feelings of fear, anger and anxiety-induced insomnia due to loss of freedom, loss of daily routine, confinement, and staying aloof from friends and loved ones. The same can lead to boredom, frustration and a sense of isolation. As per reports, people with a pre-existing mental health issue are more vulnerable to experiencing negative psychological effects during self-quarantine. As per a review of research, published in The Lancet, quarantine is indeed linked with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms.

Today we are talking about how can one take care of mental health during this self-isolation period.

1. Be constantly in touch with family and friends

Connecting with family, friends and colleagues among others is vital for well being. One should digitally meet and catch up with friends and relatives during the lockdown period.

2. Make sure you to take care of the body and have a healthy diet

Having healthy food items and drinking water will not only keep your blood sugar levels stable but also keep maintain mood and energy levels. As per CDC, "Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs."

3. Fresh air and sunlight are very important

Whenever possible try and get as much as fresh air and sunlight as the same can drastically and positively affect our mind and mood. So keep your windows open or go out in your home compound or apartment foyer, the same will make you feel better instantly.

4. Indulge in hobbies

Read, write, paint, cook, learn something online, watch favorite shows/movies or do some DIY project which you have your interest in. Completing such hobby related tasks will give you a sense of achievement and will help to uplift your mood.

5. Workout

Due to lockdown, one cannot access the gym, so make sure to take out time and do some at-home workout. Workout leads to the release of several feel-good hormones.

6. Avoid too much social media and news

The constant barrage of information and media coverage of the crisis can be overwhelming. You can limit your newsfeed or totally shut the newsflow for some time. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also acknowledged that the crisis is indeed leading to stress and feelings of anxiety.

Read More