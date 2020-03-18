Coronavirus Latest Update: Here are mild, moderate & severe symptoms you need to check during COVID 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, here are the symptoms of different stages of COVID 19 which you should be aware of.

The novel coronavirus has taken over the world for over three months now and it is rapidly spreading to several countries. Amid the countries struck by this highly contagious virus, India has also been witnessing a significant rise in the positive cases with the toll inching towards 150 including three deaths across the nation. COVID 19 has been termed as a pandemic by the World Health Organization and everyone has been suggested to follow social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

And while our government is working over the precautionary measures to curb novel coronavirus, there have been several myths about the symptoms which doing the rounds and are also creating a sense of anxiety about this pandemic. However, we have brought you a simple guide of symptoms which will help you be a little more aware of COVID 19. To note, this virus has three stages of effect which have been categorised in mild, moderate and severe symptoms.

Here’s a look at the stages and their symptoms:

Mild Symptoms of Coronavirus

The mild stage of COVID 19 will include fever along with the respiratory issues which will include some pains and aches. Besides, a majority of coronavirus patients will witness a dry cough during the first stage. To note, the mild symptoms of novel coronavirus are not something which will make you feel like run to a hospital. However, being careful and vigilant about these symptoms will definitely help you fight it.

Moderate Symptoms of Coronavirus

The second stage of this highly transmissible virus will include coughing, fever, chills and weakness. Besides, the victim will also experience shortness of breath and dehydration including, dry mouth, increased thirst, dry skin, yellow urine, headache and dizziness.

Severe Symptoms of Coronavirus

The third stage of COVID 19 leads might lead to acute respiratory syndromes like pneumonia and it is likely to prove death threatening for victims of older age especially if they have a weak immune system. Reportedly, if coronavirus progresses, it can enter the lung cells, will start replicating and will kill the cell. It can even lead to a severe case of pneumonia.

Credits :NPR

