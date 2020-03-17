Coronavirus Lockdown: Fitness expert Diksha Chhabra shares simple exercises you can do at home

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Diksha Chhabra, a certified nutritionist and wellness expert, has exclusively created an at-home workout routine video for Pinkvilla's readers who can do these exercises amid Coronavirus lockdown.

The novel Coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate. In India, the total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases have risen to 126 as of today. In order to curb the outbreak, the government has advised people to self-quarantine and follow the guidelines as well. Many state governments have asked to shut gyms, colleges, schools, and temples among others for the next few days. They have also advised corporate firms to offer work from home for their employees.

As mentioned above, owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India, gyms, and fitness studios have been shut in many places till March 31. But this should de not stop you from staying fit. One should seek inspiration from Bollywood actresses such as Katrina Kaif and others . Especially during the times of quarantine, one should indulge in exercising as the same will uplift your mood and make your health better.

Also, as many of us are working from home, the same can lead to extra tension and stress. So, exercise can help release energy, relieve stress and improve your mood as there will be release of feel-good hormones.

Want to know which are the best and simple exercises you can do from the comfort of the home? Read on. Diksha Chhabra, a certified nutritionist and wellness expert, has exclusively created an at-home workout routine video for Pinkvilla's readers.

In the video, she started off the routine with a warm-up which included jumping jacks, spot jog, and mountain climbers. For the lower body, Diksha suggested forward lunges and sumo squats and for the upper body, she helped the viewers by showcasing how one can rightly do half- pushups, floor tricep dips, and seated knee tucks.

Check out the video right here:

Coronavirus: At home workout routine to follow amid COVID19 outbreak| Diksha Chhabra from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

