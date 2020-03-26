Coronavirus Lockdown: THESE are some ideas for diet and workout you can follow while staying quarantine

India is under lockdown for 21 days and during this time, it might be difficult to focus on health. Hence, here are some tips that'll help you stay healthy in the time of distress.

On March 24th, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi addressed the nation and spoke about the epidemic. And in his address, he also imposed a 21-day lockdown across all states and union territories in India. PM Modi announced and pleaded with people to stay at home during this time for distress. While this made most of us paranoid, it has also allowed us to focus on our well being.

Stress and wrong lifestyle choices were acting as a hindrance in the maintenance of our health but now since we are under self-quarantine, we can eat healthily, exercise daily and get a good amount of sleep. If you think following a diet and workout regime from home is going to be a task, then read below to find out some diet and workout tips.

Here are some diet and workout tips for 21 days of lockdown.

Diet tips for 21 days lockdown:

When it comes to following a diet, we usually end up following bizarre diets, and indulge in various packed products. But since we can't get out of the house now, it's time to indulge in something that's easily made, healthy and nutritious for your health.

For breakfast, you can have homemade ragi dosa since ragi is gluten-free and being a whole grain it is rich in fibre which helps with weight loss and diabetes. Post that, you can have a fruit or some coriander seeds.

When it comes to lunch, you can opt for your favourite rajma chawal. It is so because legumes like rajma are packed with proteins, and when they are combined with carbs like rice, it not only completes the dish but also acts as a wholesome meal. If you don't like rajma you can also opt for dal rice or simple khichdi.

When it comes to dinner, we often struggle to have an early dinner since we are stuck outside for some work, but now since you are at home, you can have an early dinner. It can again include some veggies, khichdi or phulkas. Make sure to keep a gap of a minimum of 2 hours before your dinner and bedtime.

Workout tips for 21 days lockdown:

Just because you are at home that doesn't mean that you have to miss out on your workout. There are multiple exercises that you can do from home.

Exercises like skipping rope, jumping jacks, push-ups, pull-ups, planks, side planks etc can be done from home. Not only this, but you can also help your mom with household chores and opt for mopping or sweeping- that again is a great form of exercise.

You can do yoga, Zumba or aerobics at home or play your favourite music and dance for an hour or so.

Come may what, make sure that you are physically active and do not skip exercising.

