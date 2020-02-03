Coronavirus: Miami University students who returned from China test negative for the virus

Coronavirus outbreak has reported 305 deaths so far. Recently, 2 students of Miami University were tested for the virus. Read below to know more about this case.

Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire and as per the World Health Organisation(WHO), at least 305 deaths have been reported so far. Countries like Japan, India, Nepal, South Korea, Singapore and the USA have been hit with the virus. WHO further reported that only 1 per cent of the roughly 14,500 cases confirmed worldwide are outside China. With this, as per reports, two Miami University students travelled to China in January and on their arrival, they were tested for the virus. Fortunately, the reports were negative, and they were released from a week's isolation.

Miami University has 17,327 undergraduate and 2,607 graduate students on its Oxford campus. Students from China are the university's largest population with 2,334 enrolled.

If the tests had been positive, the cases would have been the first in Ohio. The immediate reaction among Miami students ranged from relief to shrugs. This event came into light when Miami University officials, with Bailor and state health director Dr Amy Acton, announced Jan. 25. that the two students had been tested and isolated. These two students had returned to Miami last week. One student, a Chinese national, visited the university's Student Health Service on Jan 24, complaining of flu-like symptoms. And when the other student complained about the same, the Bailor told the students to undergo the test and kept them in isolation for a week.

When the details about the students were asked by the news organisations, Bailor declined to give details since Oxford is a small town and the legal need to keep their identities private. But she did say that one of the students "probably" travelled to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the focus of the outbreak.

Apart from this, the United States has registered nine cases of coronavirus that was first detected in early December.

