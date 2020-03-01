Coronavirus News: First death in the US, over 300 more cases in South Korea and China reported

In the past 9 days, over 33 countries have announced their first cases of the virus. Read on to know more.

Late last night, the United States of America announced its first death from the coronavirus. The individual was a man from the Washington state aged in his 50s and had underlying health conditions, according to CNN. The case was made aware to the county health officials on Friday, two days before the man lost his life.

Once the news broke, President Donald Trump held a press conference to address the coronavirus issue. The President said that while more cases are likely, "Healthy individuals should be able to fully recover."

Furthermore, the director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield told reporters that the investigation shows "no evidence of link to travel or a known contact."

In the meanwhile, the global death toll of the coronavirus has reached 2,976 while the total confirmed cases have gone up to a whopping 85,000. South Korea currently holds 3,526 confirmed cases of the coronavirus according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, making it the largest number of reported cases so far, after China.

The number of reported cases of Coronavirus on the other hand has gone up by 573 and currently holds a total death toll of 2,870. Furthermore, Italy's Lombardy region has also been hit by the Coronavirus. Following the news of the massive outbreak in the region, American Airlines has suspended all its flights to Milan effective until April 25th, since Milan is located right within the region of the outbreak. President Trump is also recommending that Americans refrain from visiting the regions of Italy and South Korea and even authorised the expansion of travel restrictions to Iran, following the outbreak in the area as well.

