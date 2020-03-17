Coronavirus is not sparing kids: 5 tips to protect your child or infant from the COVID 19 pandemic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The novel Coronavirus is hitting kids harder because their immunity levels are very low compared to the adults. So, here are some tips and tricks to take care of your child during this difficult time

People all over the world are panicking by stocking up on groceries and locking themselves up in their houses amidst the Novel Coronavirus spread. While the quarantine measures are working efficiently in some countries, there are a few countries who haven’t taken it seriously yet. When it comes to India, schools and colleges have been shut while the entertainment industry has also come to a standstill. While this is the case, we still see a lot of people roaming about in the streets of major cities like Delhi, Mumbai & Pune.

With almost 7000 people dying worldwide, the Novel Coronavirus has created a health scare across the whole globe. The COVID-19 virus proves fatal for people with a low immune system who do not have the capacity to fight the deadly virus. Amongst these deaths, we have both elderly and children who tend to have a weak or underdeveloped immune system.

Now, the only thing to do here is to not stress over the effects of the virus but try our best to prevent it. When it comes to the elderly, click here for all the tips and tricks to follow in order to prevent the COVID-19 virus.

Now, when it comes to children, they are usually unaware of all the ways the virus could spread which makes the job of their parents harder. However, your jobs become easy when you mix the prevention part with a lot of fun activities.

Here we have a few tips and tricks you can adopt when it comes to protecting your child from Coronavirus.

CONTINUE YOUR DAILY ROUTINE

Children are prone to get scared if they see their parents panicking. Try and go by the usual routine that you follow and make sure to not make any drastic change that could scare the little soul. No need to scare them off by switching the news on all day or even discussing the effects of it on the phone. Make them understand the condition in a more natural way than bombarding them with complicated stuff.

MAKE INDOORS FUN

While most schools are shut during this pandemic, make sure to make indoor activities fun for your kid. Come up with new and innovative ways to entertain them so they do not get bored. You also need to understand that this self-quarantine might go for long, so be prepared and schedule your activities accordingly. Make sure to enjoy all the indoor activities without a gathering of friends.

SLOWLY TEACH GOOD HYGIENE

While teaching good habits is always on a parent’s list, but, because of the Coronavirus scare, it is important to tick this task off faster than ever. Slowly, teach and practice good hygiene like washing the hands, using sanitizers and not touching the face. Setting timers and inculcating the habit every few hours can be beneficial.

IMPROVE IMMUNE SYSTEM

Now, this is not a day’s task. But, you can always promote the consumption of good food when it comes to your kids. Now, the thing to learn here is to understand the fact that they learn what they see and if you are the one avoid the greens, your child will learn that too. Also, when it comes to improving their immunity, a bit of exercise is also essential. While the kid cannot go outdoors, try fun exercise-related activities at home.

KEEP YOUR HOME CLEAN

Door knobs, newspaper, office laptops and playing balls can all be affected by germs. Make a conscious effort to keep the kid’s surrounding clean. If you have a nanny or house help, ensure that they are also taking good care of their hygiene.

Lastly, if any member of the house is sick or feeling low, STAY AWAY from your child until fully recovered.

