Coronavirus: Nutritionist Neha Ranglani shares diet tips and healthy concoction recipes

The novel strain of Coronavirus has been spreading like a wildfire. From epidemic in China to pandemic affecting several nations, the spread of the deadly virus is of utmost importance and that's why self-isolation or quarantine has been asked to follow by the masses across the world. It is very vital to have a healthy and strong immunity in times like this as our body will help fight against the virus. For the unversed, people who are at a higher risk of getting the COVID 19 infection are old age people, people who have chronic medical conditions such as heart ailments, diabetes, lung issues, and poor immune system.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla wellness expert and nutritionist, Neha Ranglani shared some diet tips and tricks one should follow to boost immunity during the Coronavirus pandemic. She said, "The immunity within us will help us fighting Coronavirus so we need to up our immunity game to protect ourselves. So, even if you have contracted your body will fight it out. 70-80% of immunity comes from your gut. You are not throwing the toxins out and that leads to a lot of toxins in the body on which those viruses can feed on."

A lot of digestive issues can hamper your immune and it can give rise to bad bacteria in the gut. So taking care of the digestive system is of utmost importance. And try to improve good bacteria in the gut. She also explained how liver is important too as they also fight viruses and bacteria and by detoxifying our body.

She explained how one should avoid tea and coffee as they are inflammatory and how they can cause a lot of trauma in the gut. She stated, "Eating a lot of foodless food affects your gut." One should ideally avoid food items that you affect our gut: tea, coffee, aerated, drinks, dairy products, modern-day wheat, refined oil, refined sugar, fried foods, processed foods, and alcohol intake among others.

And instead, one should replace them with wholesome and nature-made foods like fruits, vegetables, greens, nuts, sprouts, whole grain, pulses, ragi, brown rice, salads, nuts, seeds, makhanas, and sweet potatoes among others.

She helped us with few concoctions that one can sip through the day such as ginger, lemon and turmeric water, celery juice and aloe vera juice, water with thyme and rosemary, a green smoothie with tulsi (the smoothie can have moringa, spirulina, betel leaf and fruits like pineapple). She added how simple and easily available spices such as sauf, jeera, ajwain, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and mulethi (licorice root) are great for immunity.

