Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 immunity boosting foods to fight the Pandemic

As Coronavirus continues to spread globally, people look for ways to boost their immunity. Bolstering your immune system might help fight off infections. Read on to know more.

After a long-winter filled with a runny and stuffy nose, we are braced for Coronavirus pandemic. As worries grow about the virus, people are more eager than ever to know what they can do to boost their immunity.

While no one can completely avoid getting sick, you can definitely strengthen your immune system by incorporating some foods that will help to alleviate the risk of this viral infection.

Take a look at these 5 foods that will help to bolster the immune system and might reduce your chances of contamination.

Turmeric

Curcumin, an ingredient present in turmeric, is rich in anti-inflammatory properties that help control inflammation. This, in turn, boosts immunity and helps fight bacteria leading to the viral infection. Try adding turmeric into your diet during the flu season to give your immune system a boost.

Onion

Rich in selenium, sulfur, zinc, and vitamin C and B, onions are a great option for boosting your immunity. It decreases the risk of diseases and helps fight off infections.

Eggs

Eggs are highly nutritious and play a key role in improving the immune system. They are loaded with protein, good fats and vitamin A and E.

Spinach

Spinach is packed with beta carotene and antioxidants that may increase the infection-fighting ability of your immune system.

Garlic

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), garlic contains antimicrobial properties that help build stronger immunity. However, there is not much evidence to prove that garlic has helped people suffering in the current outbreak.

You can inculcate these foods in your diet to lower the risk of infection, but there is not much evidence to prove that these foods will completely cure or prevent the disease. However, it is better to boost your immunity while you can, instead of sitting back and waiting for the bacterial infection to attack you.

Building a strong immunity is the best defense against coronavirus and other infectious diseases. Making your body strong enough to defend itself from the pathogens will ward off the infections coming your way.

Apart from eating healthily, it’s important to make some lifestyle changes in your everyday life to fight the disease. Exercising, getting enough sleep, cutting down on sugar and less stress are some of the things that might help in the quest.

