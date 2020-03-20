Coronavirus Outbreak: Check out the immunity boosting powder recipe by Bipasha Basu

Amid the COVID-19 scare, Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share a recipe that will help boost your immunity. Take a look!

With Coronavirus scare taking over the world, celebrities too are sharing tips with the masses on keeping themselves safe. It is important to take precautionary measures and do what you can do when it comes to fending off a disease like COVID-19. Having a strong immunity is the best way to combat the pandemic.

Recently, Bipasha Basu, one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood took to Instagram to share her recipe of turmeric powder to help boost immunity. This is not the first time that the actress has shared a healthy recipe via social media. She alongside her husband often shares pictures of fitness and diet regime on her Instagram account.

With no definite cure of this contagious disease yet, it is best to do what you can to fight it. Boosting your immunity is one of those efforts. Take a look at the recipe:

The Recipe

Bipasha Basu’s immunity-boosting drink is an amalgamation of Indian spices such as haldi, saunf, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, dry ginger, black pepper, cinnamon and cardamom.

She also suggested how to use the powder in the post: “Have 1tsp of this powder with hot water or add it to your dal every day. It’s simple.”

The health benefits

Curcumin, a component in turmeric, is scientifically proven to have health benefits that strengthen immunity and aids in fighting seasonal ailments. Fennel seeds are rich in antioxidants which is great for bolstering the immune system.

Don't you think it's better to have natural condiments to boost immunity, instead of relying on supplements? Include this natural immunity-boosting recipe and inculcate other healthy habits in your daily routine to strengthen your immunity.

1 Eat healthily.

2 Exercise regularly.

3 Drink alcohol in moderation.

4 Drink plenty of water.

5 Get at least 6-8 hours of sleep every day.

6 Do not take stress.

