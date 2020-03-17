Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s how the world leaders are addressing the issue

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As the coronavirus scare grows, these world leaders are addressing the issue in their own way. Read on to know what they have to say.

COVID-19 has affected more than 1,70,000 people worldwide. Schools and mass gatherings have been cancelled. Amid the growing anxiety over the spreading virus, many dignitaries have spoken about the reigning issue. The crisis has revealed not just the awareness of the affected countries but also the ideologies of some of the leaders of the world. From Donald Trump to PM Modi, everyone is addressing the issue in their statements as an effort to create awareness among the people. Take a look!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/qw79Kjtkv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to share the technology-driven solutions to combat Coronavirus on mygov.in via Twitter.

“Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia,” he wrote on Twitter.

President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump warned people that the coronavirus might stretch up to August in the United States in a news conference at White House. He said, “It seems to me that if we do a really good job, we’ll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way had we not done a good job. But people are talking about July, August, something like that. So, it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, washes through.”

Prime Minister of Israel

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu @netanyahu encourages Israelis to adopt the Indian way of greeting #Namaste at a press conference to mitigate the spread of #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gtSKzBDjl4 — India in Israel (@indemtel) March 4, 2020

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel encouraged people of his country to greet each other using Namaste instead of a regular handshake.

Bill Gates

COVID-19 could be a once-in-a-century pandemic, but the good news is that there are steps we can take now to slow its impact and help us respond more effectively when the next epidemic arrives. #COVID19 https://t.co/7alFsXL27h — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 28, 2020

In a recent article published in New England Journal of Medicine, the billionaire philanthropist listed the urgent actions that leaders must take to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. He also took to Twitter to appreciate the steps being taken to slow down the impact of the virus.

Christine Lagarde

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, warned that the coronavirus could lead to an economic crash as dire as that of 2008, as reported by NYTimes. She said at a news conference that “The outbreak has been a major shock to the growth prospects of the global and euro area economies.”

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, “The Indian Economy is going to be devastated. You have no idea the painful thing the country has suffered and it is coming. It is like a tsunami is coming.”

“The water is going to come and I have been warning the government. They are fooling about, they are not clear about what they have to do. Indian should be preparing itself not just for COVID-19 but for the economic devastation that’s coming,” he continued.

