Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's everything you should know about type of masks and reasons to wear it

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly, and many people are now investing in a mask. But the question is, do we actually need a mask? Read below to find out everything about the novel mask and coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak which started in Wuhan city of China in December 2019, is slowly spreading to other countries as well. As of now, over 70 countries have been affected by the virus. While China and South Korea have the maximum number of cases, countries like Iran are also reporting a massive number of deaths because of this virus. Not only these countries but on Monday, India also confirmed two more cases of the virus. One is from Delhi, while the other is from Telangana.

Since the World Health Organization has already declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a public health emergency, this infectious disease is triggering global fear. As the fear of coronavirus continues to spread, the sales of masks have fastened up worldwide, especially in China.

Here's everything you should know about the masks and when to wear it.

Is the mask effective? As per the World Health Organization, this disease can spread through viral droplets that are discharged from a person’s mouth during coughing, sneezing and even talking. So buying masks is surely a good option. However, as more and more people rush to buy the mask, it may lead to a situation where healthcare providers may face a shortage of the same. Hence, it's imperative to understand whether the masks are of any use in preventing the novel coronavirus or not.

Experts around the globe are suggesting that you shouldn't use the mask if you are not a medical worker, not infected with coronavirus, not in close contact with infected patients, not in the outbreak zone and not showing any flu-like symptoms.

While masks will be the best way to prevent the spread of the disease if you feel that you are coming down with the flu or cold, it is not exactly a foolproof defence against coronavirus. It is so because some people don't know which type to buy and how to wear it. Here's everything you should know before buying the mask.

The disposable masks are helpful but they aren’t made to block out tiny particles in the air. These masks should not be worn for more than 3 to 8 hours.

N 95 respirators are your best bet as they are tightly fitted and filter out particles which are almost 0.3 microns in diameter. This respirator gets its name from the fact that it blocks almost 95 percent of tiny particles suspended in the air. When it comes to wearing these masks, make sure the mask fits around the nose and mouth and there is no space for air to pass through. Do not touch the mask throughout the day and leave it on.

