Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's how you can make sanitizers at home with THESE ingredients

Coronavirus outbreak has become a cause of concern and people are now using hand sanitizers more than ever and for that, here's how you can make hand sanitisers at home.

Coronavirus Outbreak, which started spreading in December 2019, has affected over 70 countries so far. On Monday, two more cases of the virus were confirmed in India. One was in the capital of the country- New Delhi, while other was confirmed in Telangana. This news has scared everyone, and people are now trying to stock up on sanitizers and masks to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Due to the increased demand, many pharmacies are out of sanitisers for the first time in so many years. But you don't need to worry much about it since you can now make hand sanitisers at home by using these effective ingredients. To prepare this sanitizer, you need some basic ingredients that can be easily found at any drug store or grocery store.

As per research, we need to use a sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content in it. This recipe will make for a sanitizer, with the alcohol content which is more than 60 percent. Here's how you can make it at home.

Ingredients needed to make the sanitizer:

2/3 cup of isopropyl alcohol 91%, 1/3 cup of aloe vera gel. Any essential oil, one bowl, one spoon and an empty bottle to store the sanitizer.

Method:

In a medium-sized bowl, add Isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel in the given quantities. Mix them well and add 8-10 drops of essential oil. Blend them well so that it smells nice. Once done, pour it into an empty bottle and close it properly. You can then use it as and when required.

We recommend washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; however, this is also the second-best way to keep all the infections at bay.

Read More