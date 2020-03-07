Coronavirus Safety Tips: Here's how you should stop touching your face frequently

Coronavirus has affected thousands of people and as precaution, there are somethings that you must avoid to do, and once such thing is touching your face. Read below to find out how to stop touching your face frequently.

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the globe and being a communicable virus, it can be easily spread by cough, sneeze and various other things. So far, this virus has claimed over 3,000 lives and over 70 countries have been affected because of the virus. The cases of this virus are rapidly increasing in India as well, hence we must take some precautionary measures. And one of the most essential precautionary measures is to avoid touching your face constantly.

We touch a lot of surfaces - door knobs, elevator buttons, subway poles where viruses, including the new coronavirus can linger for days. Read below to find out why you should avoid touching your face frequently and how you can stop doing so. These tips will help you control the urge of touching your face continuously.

Here's how you should stop touching your face frequently.

1. Keep tissues with you always

When you feel the urge to scratch an itch or rub your nose, grab a tissue and use that instead of your fingers. If you are about to sneeze and don't have any tissues on you, then aim your sneeze into your elbow rather than your hand. We constantly keep on touching multiple things with our hands, so it's better to avoid using them directly on the face.

2. Understand the triggers

Take a step back and understand the compulsive behaviour that you have and why do you get the urge to touch your face constantly. If you think you are rubbing your eyes because they are dry, then use drops instead. Health experts say, while masking is not that effective to prevent the virus, it's quite helpful to act as a physical barrier against touching the nose or mouth.

3. Keep your hands occupied

Keeping your hands occupied with a stress ball or other object can reduce instances of touching your face. If you don't want to squeeze a stress ball, you can mail things to people or fold your laundry or do something that keeps your hands active constantly.

4. Relax

Reduce the stress, since that impacts your immune system, and the more you’re stressed, the more you are reducing your body’s ability to fight off infections. Touching your face as long as your hands are clean is okay, but with the virus spread around, try to avoid it as much as you can.

