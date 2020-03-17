Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's a list of test centres in India you should know about

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

India has so far registered 125 cases of coronavirus, and if you are someone who has been feeling sick and are showing the symptoms of the virus, then read below to find out the list of medical centres in India where you can take the test.

Coronavirus, which is now declared as a pandemic disease by the World Health Organization (WHO) is spreading like wildfire. The first case of the novel Covid virus was registered in December 2019, in the city of Wuhan, China and from then it has affected over 155 countries so far. While China has cured over 69,000 patients, the cases in India are on a rise. India has registered over 125 cases so far out of which three patients have died due to the virus.

The government is doing everything it can to protect the citizens, but we also have to make sure to take necessary precautions and steps to avoid the spread of the virus. When it comes to taking precautions if you witness fever, tiredness, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore and dry cough, then you must consider getting a Covid-19 test.

Read below to find out test centres in India for coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh: If you are from Andhra, then here are some test centres and labs where you can get yourself tested. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, GMC, Anantapur. Labs are- Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa, Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada and Guntur Medical College, Guntur.

Andaman and Nicobar: For people living in this area, you can go to Regional Medical Research Centre.

Assam: People in Assam can visit Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati and Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh. For labs, they can visit- Silchar Medical College, Silchar, Tezpur Medical College.

Bihar: People in Bihar can visit Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna and for labs, they can visit- Patna Medical College.

Chandigarh: People can visit the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh.

Chhattisgarh: People can visit the All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur.

Delhi- NCR: For hospitals, people can visit, All India Institute Medical Sciences and National Centre for Disease Control. For labs, they can visit Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

Gujarat: People can visit the BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad and M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar.

Haryana: People can visit Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana and BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat.

Himachal Pradesh: People in Himachal can visit the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla and Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda.

Jammu and Kashmir: People can visit Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar and Government Medical College, Jammu.

Jharkhand: People can visit MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur.

Karnataka: People can visit Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore, National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore, Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore, Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka and Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Kerala: Keralites can visit National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala, Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram and Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode.

Madhya Pradesh: People in MP can visit All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal and National Institute of Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur.

Meghalaya: People can visit NEGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, Meghalaya.

Maharashtra: People can visit Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur and Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai. For labs, people can visit Government Medical College, Miraj, Sangli, Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai, Government Medical College, Nagpur and Government Medical College, Aurangabad.

Manipur: People can visit IN Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur.

Odisha: People can visit Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar. For labs, SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

Puducherry: People can visit the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.

Punjab: In Punjab, people can visit the Government Medical College, Patiala and Government Medical College, Amritsar.

Rajasthan: People can visit Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur, Dr S.N Medical College, Jodhpur, Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar and SP Med. College, Bikaner. For labs, they can visit RNT Medical College, Udaipur and AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Tamil Nadu: In Tamil Nadu, people can visit King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai and Government Medical College, Theni. For labs they can visit Madurai Medical College, Madurai, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem, Government Medical College, Thiruvarur and Government Medical College, Villupuram.

Tripura: People can visit Government Medical College, Agartala.

Telangana: People can visit Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad.

Uttar Pradesh: People can visit King's George Medical University, Lucknow, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh. For labs, they can visit UPUMS,(Formerly UPRIMS) Saifai.

Uttarakhand: People can visit Government Medical College, Haldwani.

West Bengal: People can visit National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata and IPGMER, Kolkata. For labs, they can visit North Bengal Medical College, Darjeeling, Malda Medical College, Malda and RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

