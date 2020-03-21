Coronavirus Outbreak: Is it safe to order delivery? Here’s what you should do to avoid the risk

How safe are food deliveries or visiting the grocery store? Read on to know what measures you should follow when ordering food.

All restaurants and other public places are being shut down in an effort to stop coronavirus from spreading further. Amid the chaos, President Donald Trump has asked Americans to order delivery or carefully shop at the grocery store and avoid going to a restaurant.

But is it safe to order delivery or to go to the grocery store? Well, that depends on various factors. First, you must know that the virus doesn’t transmit through food, as reported by the chief of the Outbreak Response and Prevention Branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to experts, the virus can only be transmitted from a food item if a contaminated person sneezes or coughs on the food and you touch that with bare hands, then touch your face. So, the best way to avoid the contamination is by not touching your face with your hands and following these steps when you go out for grocery or order delivery.

Doorstep Delivery

Experts have confirmed that there hasn’t been any report of contracting the disease from food or its packaging. You can only be contaminated if the worker handing out the food is infected. So, in case you order delivery, ask the guy to leave it at your doorstep.

Say Yes to Gloves

Wear gloves while picking up the takeout or going to the grocery store. This will ensure that your hands do not touch anything that is infected at the store.

Cashless Payments

Avoid paying in cash. Make cashless payments using one of the many options available online. The person

Remove the Packaging Carefully

Remove the external packaging from the food and wash your hands thoroughly before eating. Do not touch your face while wearing the gloves.

Sanitize!

This needs no explaining. Keep a sanitizer handy when visiting a grocery store to buy food supplies or picking a delivery.

Note: Avoid going to the grocery store if you’re infected or at the risk of getting sick. This is a part of social distancing. We should take this as our social responsibility to curb the disease.

