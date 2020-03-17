Coronavirus Outbreak: Know everything it does to your body

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ever since its emergence in December, Coronavirus has killed more than 5000 people globally. How does it attack the body? Here is everything you need to know.

COVID-19 emerged only in December last year, but it has already taken over the world by storm. The pandemic, commonly known as the novel Coronavirus, is affecting thousands of people globally. The disease is believed to be mild, but it has killed more than 5000 people so far. So, how is this disease attacking your body? Why are people being killed? How does it spread? Multiple questions surround the topic without much explanation. So, here is a guide for you to understand what does this virus does to your body.

The Infection

The virus spreads from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced by an infected person. It can also be transferred by touch. When the virus enters the system, it begins to attack the body, the symptoms of which develop 2-14 days after the exposure to the virus.

It attacks the lungs

People with a strong immunity might have mild to moderate disease, fever and cough are the major symptoms. Fever is your body's response to the virus. With proper medication, plenty of fluids and rest will help kill the virus at its initial stage. You won't require hospitalisation in such a case.

In severe cases, the virus travels through the windpipe into the lower respiratory tract and targets the lungs. This causes respiratory problems such as pneumonia - an infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs in the lungs. Pneumonia in the case of Coronavirus seems more severe than most cases of the disease, experts told The Guardian.

In critical cases, the body starts to fail and chances of death increases. The virus can affect the gastrointestinal system, which can cause diarrhoea and severe indigestion. By this time, the immune system becomes unable to fight the infection and starts damaging the body. Blood pressure drops and organs malfunction. It can stop the organs from performing their functions properly, thus causing more damage. Multi-organ failure leads to death.

This disease is more dangerous to people who have an underlying disease such as a kidney problem, asthma or cardiovascular problems.

Is there an antidote?

So far, there is not a vaccine available to eliminate the virus. The research on finding an antidote is ongoing, meanwhile, the experts are requesting people to follow all precautionary measures to avoid the contraction of the disease. A strong immunity plays a definite role in protecting a person from the virus, but the precautionary measures as laid down by the World Health Organization can alleviate your risk of contamination.

