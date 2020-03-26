Coronavirus Outbreak: MYTHS regarding COVID 19 you must stop believing right now

Coronavirus cases are on a rise across the globe and not only the cases but the myths are also increasing with the cases. Read below to find out some myths that you must not believe in by all means.

Coronavirus cases are on a rise across the world. India has so far registered over 600 positive cases and 12 deaths; Italy has reported for 74,386 cases and 7,500 deaths. When it comes to the USA, it has reported over 830 deaths so far. The global cases have gone up to 416,686, and the death toll has done up to 18,589. Coronavirus, which is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), also has its share of myths.

People believe in various myths that get circulated via social media and other mediums. One of the popular myths that are going viral for a while is that coronavirus cannot be transmitted in hot and humid areas, well sorry to break that bubble, as per WHO, it can be transmitted in those areas as well. With this, read below to find out some myths related to coronavirus that you should stop believing in right away.

Myths about Coronavirus that you should stop believing right now.

First and foremost, COVID-19 can be transmitted in hot and humid areas. From the evidence and research done so far, the virus can be transmitted in all the areas irrespective of their climatic conditions. Keep the climatic conditions aside and adopt protective measures to protect yourself against COVID-19. Wash your hands frequently. It will help you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

No, cold weather and snow cannot kill the virus. One needs to remember that the average human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather. Hence, no change in the weather can kill the virus. All you can do is, wash your hands frequently with sanitizer or by washing your hands with soap and water.

Taking a hot bath can again not protect you from coronavirus. Your body temperature will remain the same. Bathing with extremely hot water can burn you. The only suggested way to fight Covid-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands.

No, unlike dengue, coronavirus cannot be spread through mosquito bites. No information or evidence suggests that new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. Coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

Ultraviolet disinfection lamps cannot kill the new coronavirus. UV lamps shouldn't be used to sterilise hands since that can cause skin irritation.

Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body, will again not kill the new coronavirus. Spraying such things can be harmful to clothes, eyes and mouth. Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under proper guidance.

Rinsing your nose with saline can also not help prevent the infection. There is some limited evidence that doing so can help combat common cold; however, regularly rinsing the nose has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections.

Garlic is surely a healthy food and it has some antimicrobial properties as well, but no evidence eating garlic can protect people from the new coronavirus.

Antibiotics again work against bacteria and not viruses, hence it cannot prevent or treat coronavirus. However, if you are hospitalised for the 2019-nCoV, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More