Coronavirus Outbreak: THIS online self assessment test can help if you are showing COVID 19 symptoms

Coronavirus cases are on a rise, and the testing facilities for the same are limited. In order to help solve this problem, Apollo has come up with a small online assessment test. Read below to know more.

The case of Coronavirus is on a rise across the globe. While Italy has reported 5,000 death cases so far, the cases in India is also increasing every minute. So far, India has confirmed 429 cases out of which Maharashtra has the highest cases, followed by Kerala and Delhi. While the airports, shops and railways are making sure to check the temperature of the people, not everyone is getting tested on time, which is acting as a problem.

Negligence, unnecessary travel, lack of awareness and sanitary conditions are some of the reasons why the virus is spreading rapidly. Some people are getting the symptoms but are unable to get a test done, which then is transmitting from one person to another. Hence, to help people with this, Apollo has come up with a solution that'll help everyone in the time of distress.

Apollo is offering a quick self-assessment test, driven by #AI that'll help you understand the current risk level. All you need to do is click on the link, and you'll be asked a few questions related to your health. Questions like travel history, medical history, symptoms that you are having, and the severity of the symptoms are asked and then, on that basis, you get a final notification which states your risk level. Not only the risk level, but it also suggests some guidelines that you must follow by all means.

*However, this is just a self-assessment test, if you have severe symptoms it is highly advisable to visit the testing centre immediately.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: THESE acts of kindness during COVID 19 will reestablish your faith in humankind

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Prevention: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 immunity boosting Yoga poses

ALSO READ | Covidiot: THIS is the term for those who cannot follow basic Covid 19 instructions

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More