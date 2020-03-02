Coronavirus Outbreak: THESE are the risks pregnant women face; Check out for the precautions to take

Almost 90,000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. While, it's a cause of concern for everyone, it's majorly a concern for pregnant women. Read below to find out the risks pregnant women face and the precautions they should take.

The first case of Coronavirus was detected in 2019 in the Wuhan city of China. Since then, this deadly virus has spread across the world. Right from South Korea, Japan, Europe to the UAE, every country is fighting to save its citizens from this deadly virus. As per the BBC, there have been almost 90,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and the number of people killed worldwide by the coronavirus has exceeded 3,000.

According to the latest update from the World Health Organisation, more than 25 countries have been infected by Covid-19 so far. The spread of this virus is causing concern amongst all of us, the risks associated with coronavirus for pregnant women, need special attention.

Read below to find out risks pregnant women face and the precaution they should take to fight coronavirus.

As per a recent study published in a health journal (Lancet), researchers said that the available data so far indicates that the risk of vertical transmission (mother-to-child) of Covid-19 infection might below or equal to that seen during the SARS-CoV-1 outbreak years ago. The study was based on an interpretation of nine pregnant women who were infected with Covid-19 and delivered babies. After the analysis, the researchers stated that out of the nine pregnant women infected with a virus, only two newborns contracted the infection after birth; the first case was confirmed 17 days after birth, while the second was confirmed 36 hours after birth.

As per the study, there weren't any cases of newborns with coronavirus infections at birth. It confirms that transmission of the infection from mother-to-child did not take place during the pregnancies. The researchers have however advised that this is a limited study, and though its findings are valuable in the present context, more evidence needs to be gathered.

The study found that symptoms of Covid-19 infection among pregnant women are similar to those noticed among other adults.

However, these are the precautions that pregnant women and new mommies should take:

Infants of pregnant women with suspected or confirmed coronavirus should be isolated in a selected unit for at least 14 days after birth. In such cases, mothers should not breastfeed their child.

Apart from this, the newborns of infected mothers don't have close contact with the mother while she has suspected or confirmed coronavirus.

Not only this but expecting women and newborn babies should be considered key at-risk populations in strategies focusing on prevention and management of coronavirus.

Health counselling, screenings and follow-ups for pregnant women should be given equal importance.

