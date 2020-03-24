Coronavirus outbreak: THESE are the rules of social distancing that you must keep in mind

Social distancing is becoming the need of the hour to combat coronavirus (Covid-19). Here are some social distancing rules that you must keep in mind while practising it.

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the cases of this virus are on a rise in many countries. India has recorded 482 cases so far, and Maharashtra has the most number of cases followed by Kerala. Maharashtra has recorded 106 cases so far, and North East reports 1st case as 23-year-old tests positive in Manipur.

The cases in India are on a rise, and hence the government is pleading everyone to adopt social distancing to stop the transmission of coronavirus in large crowds in meetings, movie halls, weddings and public transport. Maintaining social distance has become the need of the hour and while doing so, here are some rules that you need to follow.

Read below to find out some rules of social distancing that you must keep in mind.

Levels of social distancing:

To maintain sanity, people need to have some level of social interaction. Hence, as per the advisories, it is safe to have up to 10 people in a closed environment, but again it depends on whether anyone has a travel history or has been in contact with someone with a travel history to affected areas. Apart from this, it is essential to remember that you need to maintain a minimum of six-foot distance with others to avoid the spread of the disease.

Rules you must follow if you go out:

Coronavirus is contagious, but it is not airborne. If you are stepping out because of some unavoidable circumstances, then take all the precautions you can. Wash your hands before you step out and wash it again after the work is done. Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and avoid touching your face by all means.

Should you eat at a restaurant?

Yes, you can but make sure that you choose the restaurant where you can maintain a six-foot distance from other people in the restaurant. You need to be careful of the surfaces you touch, like the table, mats and bottles that are touched by the others. It is advisable to wash your hands to maintain the standard of hygiene.

Rules for kids:

Kids are less likely to catch the infection, however, they need to wash hands frequently and it is also advisable to keep children at home to contain the spread of the disease.

When to self-quarantine completely?

If you begin to have fever or experience any other symptoms it is important that you self-quarantine completely. Do not step out of the house, other than to see the doctor and remember to wear a mask whenever you step out of the house. Keeping indoors is the best and most important way of containing the spread of the pandemic.

