Coronavirus Pandemic: 7 interesting ways of making flavoured water to boost your immune system

Drinking 3 litres of water a day can be very beneficial for your health, boost your metabolism, immune system and detox your body but plain water can get boring so we need to find more ways to make it interesting.

The deadly coronavirus has been spreading rapidly across the globe and claiming lives. Indian currently has 500 plus confirmed cases of coronavirus and has gone into lockdown in order to contain this contagious virus. All private offices, schools and public places have shut down and section 144 has been imposed on all states that have been affected by the coronavirus. During this time, we all need to ensure that we take care of our health and stay home quarantined in order to protect ourselves.



Researchers have claimed that people with weaker immune systems are more vulnerable to COVID-19. This is why we need to ensure that we boost our immune system and maintain optimum health. The best way to do it is to consume adequate water which can help in removing the toxins from our body and boost our immunity. We should drink at least 3 litres of water in a day in order to cleanse our body and flush out the toxins from our body which can be difficult when we're at home and have nothing to do. People tend to forget to keep themselves hydrated and drinking plain water can be a little boring.

Here are some interesting ways to consume water every day.

1. Pick a fresh fruit of your choice like strawberry or watermelon or apple or grapes or even kiwi. Wash them properly before you chop them. Now, add washed fruits to a jug of water and put it in the fridge and let it infuse for up to 3 hours. You can sip on this fruit flavoured water for the rest of the day but ensure that you keep it refrigerated in order to prevent the growth of bacteria.

2. Add 2 slices of lemon in one litre of water and let it infuse for an hour. You can add a little bit of honey as per your taste if you want and sip on this lemon flavoured water. Lemon has Vitamin C and it is one of the vital nutrients to boost immunity.

3. You can infuse water with herbs and spices as well. Take some fresh tulsi leaves, mint leaves and chopped ginger and put it in 2 litres of water and let it infuse. You can use cold water or ice cubes to this mix to ensure that bacteria stay away from it if you don't put it in the refrigerator.

4. You can make some iced herbal tea and keep sipping on it. Boil 2 cups of water and put 7 tea bags of your choice of herbal tea in it and allow it to brew. Now, add 2 litres of normal water to it and put it in the fridge and let it cool. You can also add cold water to it. You can add more tea bags depending on how strong flavour you want.

5. Take your favourite fruit and squeeze some fresh juice out of it. Mix one cup of fresh juice with 2 litres of water to add some flavour to it. You can also add some fresh fruit pulp to the water as well.

6. Peel some oranges or lemons and chop the peeled skin into medium-sized pieces and mix it with some drinking water and let it soak for up to 2 hours or you can leave it overnight and then sip on this flavoured water throughout the day.

7. You can make flavoured ice cubes from cucumber and lemon juice or slices and fresh fruit juices like orange or mint leaves or herbal tea ice cubes and add them to your drinking water to make it more interesting.

