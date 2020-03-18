Coronavirus Pandemic: Dermatologist shares skincare tips after constantly using hand sanitizers and washing

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, celebrity dermatologist Dr. Apratim Goel has answered some skin-related queries amid coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly Coronavirus, which started off in Wuhan, China, has swept across the globe killing almost 7,000 people and infecting more than 100,000. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in India too and one of the frontline defenses in this battle against COVID-19 is constant hand washing and following basic hygiene practices. For the unversed, one of the effective ways to curb the spread of it is by washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. One should only use hand sanitizers when soap and water is not available.

Also, one should make sure that they use hand sanitizers which have 60% or more alcohol as alcohol-free sanitizers may not help you to fight against coronavirus. With hand washing right now being most important than ever, many people face dryness and other skin woes after constant usage of hand sanitizers and washing with soaps. Are you also suffering from any skin issue due to the same? Want to know how to take care of the skin? Then read on.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, celebrity dermatologist and Director, Cutis Skin Studio, Dr. Apratim Goel has answered some skin-related queries. Right from side effects of hand sanitizers to how to protect the skin, he has given us deep insight on the topic.

Skincare tips amid Coronavirus: Read on to find out

Any negative or side effects of using hand sanitizers? Can it cause dryness of skin? What about people with sensitive skin?

It’s important to know what hand sanitizers can and cannot do. For instance, while alcohol-based sanitizers can kill most bacteria and some viruses with membranes, they have no effect on bacterial or fungal spores or viruses without membranes that include many cold viruses and viruses that cause stomach infections. Also, they cannot remove dirt. Moreover, the constant use of santizers can dry out the skin due to their high alcohol content causing dryness and even cracks that are more prone to infection.

Some people are obsessed with using hand sanitizers. Is this a good thing? Doesn't it affect/lower one's immunity?

We’ve all grown up hearing that a little bit of dirt is good for you because it builds immunity. Actually this is true and if we use sanitizers all the time, our immune systems tend to get lulled into complacency and may not be ready to identify and kill serious diseases in the future. To keep your immune system in fine fettle, use hand sanitizers only in specific situations, for example, when you visit a hospital or touch or hold something that has a lot of germs on it. However, those with compromised immune systems must take more precautions and use more sanitizers as well. However, skin can get sensitive, dry and wrinkly and hence must be moisturized as well.

Is the use of hand sanitizers better than washing hands with soap & water?

Actually you should be using both. Some experts believe that the constant use of antibacterial soap to wash your hands can, over time, cause resistant bacteria to develop which do not respond to the antimicrobial agents in the soap. At the same time, studies have shown that hand sanitizers are not appropriate to use as the sole hand-cleaning product in kitchens because they do not kill norovirus, the number one cause of foodborne illnesses. According to the Centre for Disease Control, if you have a choice, washing your hands with soap and water is preferable to using alcohol-based hand sanitizers. However, if soap and water is not available, use a hand sanitizer.

Hospitals and labs nowadays, compulsorily use hand sanitizers but does the common man need to use hand sanitizers religiously?

Traveling for work or pleasure in trains and taxis or even walking on the streets is fraught with many health risks. At any given time, people are coughing, sneezing and spitting wherever you look. Unfortunately, personal hygiene is also not a priority for some. In such a scenario, it’s best to carry a pocket-sized hand sanitizer to use in emergencies. However, always give your hands a thorough cleaning with soap and water once you reach your destination.

What is the care needed for hands after the constant dryness and sensitivity due to washing and sanitizing?

During present times, we all are hooked on washing hands and using hand sanitizers. However, this can definitely take a toll on the skin of hands and make it more sensitive. Following measures can be taken alongside to protect the skin :

1. Use a heavy-duty moisturizer, especially at night before sleeping example: Maxyl cream, hydrofil, Buttermax, etc

2. Try hand gloves like Luxederme which are infused with moisturizing ingredients.

3. LED light for 10 min and also UV light therapy

4. Up your intake of oral hydrating preparations like sodium hyaluronate, collagen peptides ( Hydralife tab one daily)

5. Topical antibiotic or anti-inflammatory creams may be needed if sensitivity is severe. Consult your dermatologist for the same.

6. Hyaluronic acid injections superficially into the skin of hands are a fantastic way to hydrate the deeper layers of the skin. It has long-lasting results and has to be done only once. ( example Volite, Rich, etc)

