Coronavirus Pandemic: Gynaecologist opens up COVID 19 and its effects on pregnant women

Coronavirus has swept across the globe with killing thousands and infections lakhs of people. Preventive measures such as self-quarantine, avoiding large gatherings and work from the home model are asked to follow to contain the spread. There is a lot of information and unfortunately misinformation as well on the web on the topic. There are lot of rumours and myths on COVID-19 and its effects on pregnant ladies are also circulating. However, in this article, we will debunk all the myths. Many people want to know whether pregnant women should be worried about the novel coronavirus. How dangerous or benign the virus is for pregnant women? If you too have the same questions then read on.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Medical Director, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF specialist at Cocoon Fertility opened up and helped us to answer all the queries related to COVID-19 and how it can or not affect pregnant women

She said, "Not much research is available on COVID-19 and its effect on fertility and pregnancy. There is no data that suggests that the infection makes it difficult to fall pregnant or that pregnant patients are at a higher risk of getting infected. People who do not have COVID 19 infection and are trying to get pregnant need not postpone their plans, including having IVF treatment."

"Having said that all current advice from medical bodies around the world is to delay conception both natural or embryo transfer of IVF till the worst of this pandemic has passed over. If you do have the infection it is recommended that you postpone pregnancy and fertility treatments. It is of utmost importance to take full precautions for not only pregnant women but for everybody."

How does coronavirus affect pregnant women?

"The WHO says that according to current data, pregnant women don’t appear to be at a greater risk for illness. Only 1% of infected pregnant women will show signs of severe illness and require admission. Pregnant women themselves do not appear to be more susceptible to the consequences of infection with COVID-19 than the general population."

"Exact numbers and data are not available for pregnancy outcomes. There are presently no data or statistics signifying an increased risk of miscarriage or early pregnancy loss in relation to COVID-19. As there is no evidence of intrauterine fetal infection hence it is surmised that it is unlikely to cause congenital defects and foetal development problems. Cases of preterm labour have been cited but a direct cause and effect link with coronavirus infection is not established."

"It is not known if Direct Vertical transmission from mother to baby, either whilst pregnant through the placenta, or during the process of natural birth due to direct contact with vaginal secretions or by breastfeeding after delivery, occurs. A small study from Wuhan of 9 pregnant women showed that the virus did not transmit to the baby and all 9 women recovered fully. The virus was not detected in samples of cord blood, amniotic fluid, or throat swabs from the newborn, or breast milk."

Subsequent to this study, one case of vertical transmission has been reported and hence universal precautions being advised should be strictly followed. Current data does not support the elective cesarean section or restriction of breastfeeding for non - infected women.

Tips to limit the risk of exposure to coronavirus:

Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar also shared some tips to be followed:

Wash your hands as often as you can: With soap and water for at least 20 seconds after coming from outside, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Do not touch your face: Touching the face will help spread infection from your hands to your nose and mouth and should be avoided at all costs.

Social distancing is the new mantra: Say no to hugs, handshakes, and other embraces. Keep a distance of 1 meter whilst accepting deliveries, packages etc. Decline invites to and don’t arrange parties, social gatherings, etc. it’s better to be couped up at home and be bored than go out and expose yourself to the virus.

Self, home quarantine if you are unwell: If unwell, work from home, flag up symptoms with the authorities and self-quarantine unless you are proven to be COVID negative.

Cover your coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or the inside of your elbow while coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue in a separate garbage bag and wash your clothes separately. Don’t forget to wash your hands.

Wear a face mask if you are sick: The current advice is that only people who are sick should wear masks to avoid spread. The infection spreads by contact and not airborne by droplets. Hence non-infected people need to concentrate on hand washing and social distancing and people with symptoms need to wear a mask to avoid the sneeze and cough droplets from getting in touch and contaminating various surfaces.

Clean and Disinfect: Clean and disinfect all surfaces you will touch daily.

Avoid unnecessary travel: It is highly recommended to stay indoors and self-quarantine yourselves till this pandemic vanishes away.

It is important that one adheres to the above-mentioned guidelines and also follows the precautionary measures suggested by the government bodies to combat against this pandemic.

