Coronavirus Pandemic Profile: Check out important details of COVID 19 as the first half of 2020 ends

As the first half of the year ended, we have created a simplified profile of COVID 19 pandemic for our readers. Read on to know more.

The COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the Coronavirus pandemic has changed our course of life completely. Half-year of 2020 is over with the whole world fighting against the pandemic. As the second half of the year starts, we have compiled vital data related to Coronavirus and created a go-to profile of the pandemic for our readers. Starting with about coronavirus disease, the COVID‑19 outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Soon WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and a pandemic. As of 2nd July 2020, more than 10 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 188 countries and more than 500,000 passed away due to the same.

The USA has the highest number of cases, followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the UK. As of June 10, around 9 countries-New Zealand, Tanzania, Vatican, Fiji, Montenegro, Seychelles, St Kitts and Nevis, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guniea are free of COVID-19. The common symptoms are fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, and loss of sense of smell among others. The time between exposure to onset of symptoms is around five days but may range from two to fourteen days.

Preventive measures such as lockdown, quarantine norms, self-isolation, PPE suits, face masks, overall good hygiene and physical distancing among others are being followed. Many countries have imposed lockdown, self-quarantine, entry bans and other restrictions. No vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use but several vaccines from more than 100 candidates are being tested. Recently, we learned about India's Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based vaccine major, announced that their vaccine candidate has been approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for phase I and II clinical trials.

Speaking of the effects, the pandemic has caused social and economic disruption at a global level. We are witnessing the biggest global recession since the Great Depression. Many big events were and are being cancelled; there was a shortage of supplies due to panic. Students are attending schools via online. Situations such as the escape of suspected as well as infected people, misinformation, discrimination, mass spreader events (Example: Tablighi Jamaat event) added more stress. However, on a brighter note, nature is breathing and is better than ever as there is a reduction in the emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases among others.

COVID-19 pandemic in India

India has the highest number of confirmed cases in Asia and has the fourth-highest number of confirmed cases in the world. However, the fatality rate of the nation is relatively lower (2.80%) against the global (6.13%) as of June 3. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata account for most of the cases. To contain the spread and for contact tracing purpose, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launched a smartphone application called Aarogya Setu. The Government of India has done several evacuations of distressed Indian citizens from various countries and it was called as Vande Bharat Mission.

With factories and workplace closing, many migrant workers were left with no livelihood and wanted to go back to their home town. Many walked hundreds of kilometres to go back to their native villages. To help them, relief camps including free food, shelter and transport to stranded migrant workers were started and "Shramik Special" trains helped several workers to go back to their homes. Due to the lockdown, unfortunately, many deaths were reported. Reasons ranged from starvation, suicides exhaustion, road and rail accidents, police brutality and denial of timely medical care among others.

Let's have a look at the month by month vital information on COVID-19 pandemic in India:

January

The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported on 30 January 2020 in Kerala, which rose to 3 cases by 3 February. All were students who had returned from Wuhan.

February

During February, aside from China, the screening was also added for the passengers from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

March

On March 22, a 14-hour voluntary public curfew was asked by PM Modi to follow.

At 5 p.m. that day, all citizens were asked to stand in balconies or windows, and clap their hands or ring their bells to thank those who are delivering essential services.

On March 24, PM Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days as a preventive measure. The lockdown was placed when the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in India was approximately 500.

A lot of panic was seen in people, who shopped frantically.

April

On April 14, Prime minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown until 3 May. Majors states made wearing facial masks mandatory this month.

On April 5, citizens showed solidarity with the health workers, police, and all those fighting the disease by switching off the electric lights and by lighting diya/ candle/ flashing torchlight/mobile flashlight at home for 9 minutes at 9:00 pm.

May

On May 1, the Government of India extended the nationwide lockdown further by two weeks until 17 May. The Government divided all the districts into three zones (green, red and orange) based on the spread of the virus and relaxations were allotted accordingly. On 17 May, the lockdown was further extended till 31 May.

On May 12, PM Modi addressed the nation again and said that the coronavirus crisis should be seen as an opportunity. He also said the focus should be on local and domestic products. He explained about Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) through Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and announced a 20 trillion rupees stimulus package (equivalent to 10% of India's GDP). Later, the Finance Minister released more information about the stimulus package.

On May 30, it was announced that the ongoing lockdown would be further extended till June 30 in containment zones. Unlock 1 with economic focus started in a phased manner in June.

June

This month, the Government started unlocking the country (except containment zones) in three unlock phases.

In June, a COVID 19 safety assessment report was created by Deep Knowledge Group and India received 56th rank (out of 200 countries).

Lockdown and Unlock phases

Lockdown Phase 1: 25 March 2020 – 14 April 2020 (21 days)

Lockdown Phase 2: 15 April 2020 – 3 May 2020 (19 days)

Lockdown Phase 3: 4 May 2020 – 17 May 2020 (14 days)

Lockdown Phase 4: 18 May 2020 – 31 May 2020 (14 days)

Unlock 1.0 Phase 5: 8June 2020 – 30 June 2020 (30 days)

Unlock 2.0 Phase 6: 1 July 2020 – ongoing and will end on 31 July 2020

As of July 2, i.e. the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has confirmed a total of 226947 active cases, 359859 recoveries and 17834 deaths with 1 migration.

Credits :Pinkvilla

