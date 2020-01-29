Coronavirus: People mistakenly search for Corona Beer on Google while looking out for the deadly virus

Coronavirus is quickly spreading in most of countries. Meanwhile, people are mistakenly searching for Corona beer on Google while searching for the virus.

Coronavirus is not related to Corona beer, but there are people who weren't aware about it. Google searches for “Corona Beer” and “Corona Beer Virus” are both up significantly since the last week, when the first case of coronavirus were confirmed in the USA. The confusion may not be solely on the searchers behalf as Google itself may lead people to this unfortunate mix up. When typing “corona” on Google, “corona beer virus” is the second option the search engine predicts. The search term “corona beer virus” is most common in Iowa and Oklahoma, while people in Connecticut, New Hampshire and New Mexico are searching for “beer virus” more.



People in Australia, India and Canada are also searching for Corona Beer-related terms, according to Google Trends. A Wayne State University marketing professor told WWJ NewsRadio that "it is a case of mistaken identity." Corona Extra has not publicly commented on this confusion about coronavirus. The mix-up is similar to the mid 1980’s when the AIDS crisis led to an unfortunate word association problem with Ayds, a candy taken before meals as an appetite suppressant. The candy first introduced in the 1950s was taken off the market in the late 1980s, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s called coronavirus because the virus has crown-like spikes on its surface and “corona” is Latin for “crown”. While many people have joked on social media about the virus’ non-affiliation with the beer, more than 100 people have died in China from coronavirus. China has confirmed 4,500 cases of the virus, according to the Associated Press. There have been five confirmed cases in the US, according to the CDC.

Credits :Miamiherald

