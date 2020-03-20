Coronavirus Prevention: 5 Immunity boosting soups to include in diet

Coronavirus Prevention: Here is the list of immunity-boosting soups that you can include as lunch or dinner. Check out the recipes right here.

Coronavirus infection has swept across the world and the steep rise in death and infected cases has led to a lot of panic amongst all. However, instead of panicking and spreading the panic. One should ideally follow social distancing and self-quarantine and other guidelines. Many offices have either asked their employees to work from home or offered paid leaves till March 31. Regular handwashing, covering mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing and not ignoring signs of Coronarivus are some other important guidelines.

Boosting the immune system is also of utmost importance especially during this time as our body will defend viruses and bacteria with the help of IS. One of the best ways to give a big boost to your immunity is by eating superfoods. For the unversed, vitamins and minerals such as A, B, C, D, E, and zinc proved to immune system enhancers. So, make sure to add food items that are rich in these vitamins and minerals. Today, we have compiled a list of soups that are very nutritious and will give you the daily dose of immunity booster.

Coronavirus Prevention: Check out ingredients and method of five immunity-boosting soups:

1. Chicken Soup Recipe

This clear chicken soup requires not only a few ingredients but the same are easily available. The best part of this soup recipe is that it is oil-less, so you don't have to worry about extra calories and fats. Check out the video tutorial of the recipe right below.

2. Immune Boosting Veggie Soup

This particular soup is very nutritious as it has several superfoods. The soup is vegan and gluten-free as well. Check out the video to know more about the recipe.

3. Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin is one of the nutritious food which is chockfull of nutrients such as vitamin A, potassium, amino acids, betacarotene and many more. For the same, you need a few ingredients and one can prepare it in a snap. Check out the video to know more.

4. Tomato Soup

Yes, Tomato soup which we eat often, is an immunity booster. However, to make it more enriching one should add pumpkin, beetroot and carrot among others as well and make it more nutritious.

5. Onion and Garlic Soup

As the name suggests, the main ingredients are commonly used kitchen ingredients garlic and onion. You just need around 3-4 ingredients and you are good to go for the recipe. Follow the video to know the method.

