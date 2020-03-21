Coronavirus Prevention: 6 immunity boosting foods as per Ayurveda

Ayurveda can help bolster your immunity. Include these ayurvedic herbs in your diet to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to take necessary precaution to keep the disease at bay. A strong immunity acts as a defence system against illnesses and infections. The main purpose of the immunity system is to protect the body from foreign bacteria and viruses that might harm the body.

Feeding your body with some essential herbs may help keep your immune system strong. If you’re looking for ways to tackle the virus, your first step is to stack these essential herbs in your kitchen.

Garlic

Garlic is touted as one of the best ayurvedic remedies of all time. It contains antiseptic, anti-fungal and other nutritious properties that help boost the immune system. It also has antibacterial properties that help kill viruses and bacteria.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha contains antioxidant properties that help improve the body’s immunity to fight against diseases by increasing the number of pathogens- fighting agents.

Ginger

Ginger is packed with nutrients that bolster the immune system by breaking down the accumulation of toxins in the body. It also keeps other diseases at bay.

Turmeric

Curcumin, an ingredient in turmeric, is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help boost the immune system. It is beneficial during the flu season. You can have warm turmeric milk or garlic and turmeric drink.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

It contains antioxidants and micronutrients that help detox the body by fighting the disease-causing bacteria. You can drink amla juice regularly to boost immunity. It also helps people suffering from diabetes.

Tulsi (Basil)

This is a wonderful herb acts as a natural immunity booster and wards off infections. It protects the body from all kinds of infections including bacteria, fungi and viruses.

More tips to boost immunity:

1. A little stress is okay but too much stress can damage your immunity. Even if the situation gets worse, find ways to tackle it without stressing yourself out.

2. Avoid smoking as it raises the risk of bronchitis and pneumonia.

3. Consuming excessive alcohol weakens the immune system and increases the risk of developing lung infections.

4. Sleep deprivation can suppress immune function.

5. Eat plenty of nuts, fruits, vegetables and seeds which will provide the body with essential nutrients that will help build strong immunity.

