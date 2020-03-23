Coronavirus Prevention: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 immunity boosting Yoga poses

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared 3 Yoga poses which will help you to boost immunity. Check out the video to know more about the same.

In a bid to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, people across the world including Indians are following self-isolation, quarantine, lab testing, social distancing, and Janta curfew among others. Constant hand washing and not avoiding the symptoms of coronavirus such as sore throat, fever, cough, headache, and diarrhea among others are of utmost importance during the rampant spread of COVID-19. Many doctors and nutritionists advised boosting our immunity system meanwhile as we quarantine to make our body strong enough to fight with any virus and pathogens.

For the unversed, old age people, people who have chronic medical conditions such as heart issues, diabetes, lung disease and people with poor immune systems are at higher risk and more susceptible to contract the infection. Immunity is super vital than ever, especially now. Some of the best ways to boost immunity are physical activity and immunity-boosting food items. In the past, we have talked about immunity-boosting soups, immunity-boosting concoctions and ayurvedic foods which enhances our body's immune system.

Today we are sharing celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's 3 Yoga poses which she shared on her social media platforms. She follows BKS Iyengar Yoga and revealed that during the SARS epidemic which involved respiratory tract, guruji released immunity building sequence, out of them, she shared the 3. She added how by following these 3 yoga asanas, you will not only build immunity but also feel positive. She added how blood circulation will increase in the lower body as well.

For the same, you just need: wall, mat and bolster pillow.

Coronavirus Prevention: The 3 easy yoga asanas are for the better immune system are:

1. Adho mukha shvanasana

2. Uttanasana

3. Prasarita padottanasana

Check out the video to know how to do the yoga asanas and more information:

Adho mukha shvanasana

This yoga asana which is also known as the downward dog is one of the widely recognized yoga poses. It is known for the rejuvenating stretch and it is one of the poses in the traditional Sun Salutation sequence. One should stay in the pose for 1 to 3 minutes and release the pose by bending your knees to the floor with an exhalation and later rest in Child's Pose.

Uttanasana

It is also known as standing forward bend. Aside from boosting immunity, it is also very helpful in relieving stress, strengthens the thighs and knees, improves digestion, relieves headache and insomnia and sinusitis among others.

Prasarita padottanasana

The English name for it is a wide-legged forward bend. Right from toning of abdominal organs to calming of the brain to relieving backaches, these are the benefits of it, apart from being an immunity booster.

