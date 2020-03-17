Coronavirus in Pune: From highest number of cases to no section 144: Check out all the details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus in Pune: Here are all the latest updates regarding COVID-19 cases in Pune. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus in Pune: WHO recently declared novel Coronavirus as pandemic which is controllable. The outbreak which started in China has spread and led to epidemic situations in many nations including India. Indian central and state governments have been taking precautionary measures and some have imposed and invoked Section 144 and other epidemic related acts. For the unversed, fever, cough, breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, diarrhoea and pneumonia among others are the signs of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India, as of March 17, is 125. Speaking of Coronavirus cases in Pune, the region has the most number of reported cases in Maharashtra. For the unversed, there are 16 coronavirus-positive cases in the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Right from cancelling the events, to advising the work-from-home model to monitoring social media to stop rumours, Pune's administration are putting their best foot forward to contain the spread.

Read on to know all the latest updates of Coronavirus in Pune right here:

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have the highest number of patients in Maharashtra.

An unidentified person was booked recently by the Pune police for allegedly spreading false information about novel Coronavirus.

There is no move as yet to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Pune district to curb the spread of COVID-19. Police would only investigate those people who will not follow the administration’s orders.

“People relate Section 144 with a curfew and think its imposition will bring all movement to a standstill. Nothing of that sort has been invoked till now. A purely administrative order under Section 144 (1), which empowers the district police to investigate all those found violating guidelines issued by the administration to check the spread of COVID-19,” Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told The Hindu.

The administration has issued an advisory to IT companies to allow their employees to work from home.

Schools, colleges, gyms, malls, and museums are closed.

Special teams are conducting home surveillance on COVID-19 suspects across the twin cities.

Passengers from Dubai, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. will be screened and suspected ones will be under institutional quarantine

Federation Of Pune Trade Association (FTAP) has closed the trade in the city for the next three days to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The National Institute of Virology, Pashan, is the lab and testing centre in Pune.

High traffic places such as Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort and Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune are temporarily closed for public.

Coronavirus helpline number for Pune:020-26127394

Central Helpline Number: +91-11-23978043

Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Following are the Coronavirus helpline numbers of all states and UTs:

