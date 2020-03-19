Coronavirus Risk: EVERYTHING a pregnant woman should know about COVID 19

Coronavirus has scared all of us, but it has scared pregnant women even more. Read below to find out something that every pregnant women must know about the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus has spread to over 170 countries around the globe, and over 169 cases have been registered in India so far. While everyone is doing their best, the spread of rampant news on social media is creating confusion for everyone. Some of it is fake news which is not only scaring us, but it's also creating a problem for Pregnant women.

Pregnancy is a time when the mother needs to be the best and happiest version of herself, but due to the fake news and tension around, it is natural for pregnant women to fear for their health. While scientists are still studying exactly how the virus spreads, there is no conclusive proof that coronavirus poses danger for you or the baby.

If you are pregnant or know someone who is soon going to be a mommy, then read below to find out everything a pregnant woman should know about the coronavirus.

1. Guidance on COVID-19 for pregnant women

A lot of pregnant women will have some questions about the novel coronavirus and here are some of the most asked questions and their answers.

2. Cases of pregnant women and coronavirus

For the time being, there's a limited amount of data of coronavirus on pregnant women. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there isn’t enough information from published scientific reports about the susceptibility of pregnant women to COVID-19. However, pregnant women experience multiple changes which might make them more receptive to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

3. Can pregnant women pass the virus to their babies

The virus that causes Covid-19 spreads through close contact, however, in the limited recent case series of infants born to mothers with COVID-19, none of the infants have tested positive for the virus.

4. COVID-19 through breast milk

As per the reports, no evidence of virus has been found in the breast milk of women with COVID-19.

5. Precautions pregnant women should follow

1. Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing, sneezing or using the toilet.

2. Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

3. Sneeze or cough on your elbows and try and not use your hands for the same.

