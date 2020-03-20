Coronavirus Shutdown: Follow Katrina Kaif’s home workout routine and stay fit

Coronavirus Shutdown: Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share 20-minute at home workout routine for her fans and followers. Read on to know more.

In a bid to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus outbreak, government and health organization has asked people to follow social distancing and self-quarantine. Many are either following work from a home model or are on a break. During this time, one can utilize the self-isolation for something better such as learning something new or being fitter. As gyms are closed, one can do some at-home workout to stay fit. It is very vital to indulge in some form of activity while you stay at home as there are several health benefits including better physical as well as mental habits. And also it will improve your immune system.

Many people including celebs are taking to their respective social media handles to share their health tips and workout hacks one can do at home. And Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is one of the fittest actresses, is also one of them. Katrina Kaif, who will be seen next Sooryavanshi, took to her Instagram channel to share a 20-minute workout routine that you can do from the comfort of your home while the gyms and other fitness centers are shut. She and her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala share the videos of them doing the routine.

In the video, Katrina said, “I still think we can work out at home. We can do a small workout at home, maybe 20-25 minutes. You don’t have to stress your body but even a little bit of workout is good for your immunity. It also keeps your endorphins up at a time where there are fear and anxiety around.”

Coronavirus Shutdown: Here’s a breakup of Katrina Kaif's at-home workout:

1. Squat and side leg life – three sets x 20 reps

2. Reverse lunge – three sets x 15 reps

3. Situp – three sets x 20 reps

4. Pushup – three sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5. Plant to the ‘T’ – three sets x 15 reps

6. Mountain Climbers – four slow and 15 tempo x three sets

Speaking of Coronavirus outbreak, the same, unfortunately, is spreading rampantly. Aside from commoners, many celebs too have contracted COVID-19. On March 11, 2020, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, took to social media to announce that they tested positive for COVID-19 and a few days later, British heartthrob Idris Elba took to Twitter to share that he too tested positive for COVID-19. Later, we learned many celebs and public figures contracting the infection and fighting the same.

