Coronavirus: From Symptoms to Treatments, here's everything you need to know

Coronavirus Symptoms and Treatment: The new virus has taken the lives of 26 people in China and infected more than 800 people. World Health Organisation declared it an emergency in China but not declared it yet as a global concern.

A new flu like virus called coronavirus has affected many people in China. As per reports, at least 26 people have died from the same and as per the National Health Commission of China, more than 800 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. The Chinese government is tackling the emergency and they have already locked down the central city called Wuhan which is the epicenter of the virus.

The cases have been reported mostly in China. However, aside from China, some cases have been reported in Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the USA as well. All the cases involve people who have been or come from Wuhan, China. Due to the Chinese Lunar Holiday, the cases of the same could increase as many people travel to and from China. The outbreak is not yet declared as a global emergency.

Read on to know more about the Coronavirus outbreak:

What is coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a family of viruses and the same can cause several illnesses right from the common cold to more severe diseases such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). This type of virus is usually transmitted between animals and people. However, human to human transmission has also been confirmed. Some reports have suggested that the respiratory transmission of the virus from patient to patient is likely.

Coronavirus Symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

runny nose

sore throat

Fatigue

Headache

Origin of Coronavirus:

The health officials of China are trying to know the origin of the same. Some are claiming that it came from the seafood market in Wuhan. As per WHO, some animal source (snakes or cobra) is most probably the primary source of the outbreak.

Coronavirus Treatment:

There is no vaccine for the new virus as of now. However, Chinese authorities are doing their best by amping up monitoring and their disinfection efforts. Also, airport authorities in China and in several other nations have strengthened the screening of passengers from Wuhan. As per WHO, "many of the symptoms can be treated and therefore treatment based on the patient’s clinical condition".

Coronavirus Prevention:

To control the spread of coronavirus, wash hands especially after visiting someone sick, cover mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, cook meat and eggs thoroughly, avoid close contact with people who have respiratory illnesses.

Any Coronavirus case in India?

As per the Health Ministry of India, more than 9000 passengers have been screened and screening has been strengthening at several Indian airports. And till now, no case has been reported in India. Health ministry has asked travellers from China to report to the nearest health facility if they are not feeling well.

