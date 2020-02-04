Coronavirus: Thailand doctors claim to have discovered medicine for the deadly virus by using HIV drugs

Thailand doctors seem to have found a cure for the coronavirus outbreak by using HIV drugs. Read on to know more about it.

In a recent study, a group of doctors in Thailand has discovered a cure from the deadly coronavirus by administrating HIV drugs. Till now almost 17,000 people have been infected with this virus, as a result, most of the countries are taking initiative for travel bans and restrictions. WHO has declared it as a worldwide public health emergency.



After China, Thailand has ranked the second-highest number of cases. According to Thailand's Health Ministry, a Chinese woman was admitted to a hospital in Bangkok and she showed visible improvements after her case was administered with mixed medicines- antiviral drugs mainly used to treat flu or HIV. The result, yet to be published, has proven to be speedy. According to reports, the woman was hospitalised with the same symptoms of coronavirus, but then she was able to move properly after having the dosage of medicines. The patient of 71 years of age was diagnosed with negative coronavirus infection just after 48 hours of the first dosage of the mixed medicines. If this report is genuine then it can now be a weapon to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Total death cases for this virus have risen to 362 including a 44-year-old person from the Philippines, which was the first death case outside of China.



Human coronaviruses are currently common throughout the world. The most recent 2019 Novel Coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China and is associated with mild-to-severe respiratory illness with fever and cough. At this time, the threat of contracting the virus in the United States and Connecticut is very low. Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that are common in both humans and animals that usually cause mild-to-moderate respiratory illnesses. The source of the 2019-nCoV is suspected to be animals in an open-air market and is possibly a previously unrecognised bat coronavirus. It appears to cause a more severe illness progressing to pneumonia. Common human coronaviruses usually cause mild-to-moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. Zoonotic coronaviruses, originally from bats can cause more severe symptoms and often progress to pneumonia.

