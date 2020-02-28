Coronavirus: THESE are the countries that have confirmed the cases so far

Coronavirus is slowly spreading in other countries as well. Read below to find out which countries have been affected by this deadly virus so far apart from China.

The first case of Coronavirus occurred in Wuhan City of China in December 2019. After that, the deadly virus has spread like wildfire and has claimed over 2,800 lives so far. The virus which is officially known as COVID-19 has affected more than 82,000 people as per the world health organisation. Many countries in Asia are suffering mainly because of the virus as it has not only impacted the health of the citizens, but it has also impacted the tourism as a whole.

When it comes to coronavirus, not only South Korea, the USA, Japan and China, but several countries have been affected by the virus.

Here are some countries that have so far confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Afghanistan, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia and Algeria have confirmed its first case of the coronavirus. Whereas Austria has confirmed two cases and Croatia has confirmed three so far.

Australia has confirmed 22 cases of the virus as of Feb 23, which includes passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, according to the Australian government.

Bahrain that had initially confirmed 27 cases have now confirmed in total 33 cases of the virus.

Canada has confirmed around 12 cases of the coronavirus, whereas massive cases have been recorded in China. As of February 27, a total of 78,497 people in mainland China were confirmed as having been infected with the virus, most of them in the central province of Hubei. At least 2,744 people have died, according to the WHO.

Denmark, Georgia, Egypt, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Romania, Netherlands and Finland are among the other European countries that have confirmed the first case of coronavirus.

Whopping 38 cases have been recorded in France out of which two people have died, 12 are cured and 24 are hospitalised. Germany has recorded 26 cases so far.

Greece and India have recorded 3 cases so far, while Nepal has recorded 1 case so far.

In the Middle East, Iran has been affected massively with the virus and has recorded 248 cases so far. Iraq has recorded 6, while Israel has recorded 3. Kuwait has recorded 43 cases, while Lebanon has recorded 3 cases and Oman has recorded 1 so far.

Another country that's suffered majorly is Italy. Italy has confirmed 650 cases so far. Japan, on the other hand, has recorded 189 cases so far.

Another Asian country that's affected majorly is South Korea. South Korea has recorded over 1,766 cases, whereas Singapore has recorded 93 cases so far.

