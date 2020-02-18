Coronavirus: THESE are the things that you need to keep in mind if you are travelling

Coronavirus has claimed lives of almost 1,868 people so far. No cure has been found for this virus up till now, and it is also affecting the travelers across the globe. If you travel frequently, there are a few tips that you must keep in mind while travelling.

The first case of coronavirus was registered in December 2019 in Wuhan city of China. Since then the virus is spreading like a wildfire. While people in China are majorly affected by the outbreak of this virus, there are other countries like India, Russia, Nepal, USA and Japan who have reported the cases too. As per latest reports, the death toll from the outbreak has reached to 1,868 with 93 more deaths in Hubei and five more in other parts of China.

The outbreak is not only affecting the citizens of China, but it is also affecting the travellers across the globe who have had to cancel business or personal trips to China. While there is no cure for it up till now, there are a few precautionary measures you can take according to medical experts.

Read below to find out what they are:

The first and most important thing is to invest in a good mask. Invest in a N95 mask, since they are thicker compared to other masks. Also, make sure to follow basic personal hygiene.

Avoid travelling to China and nearby places for now.

Consider using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer on dry hands to kill germs and cough or sneeze into a tissue and discard the same once used.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, make sure to scrub for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid contact with anyone who has a fever and cough. And if you are someone who is feeling a bit low from a couple of days, then seek medical help immediately.

If you have a fever, cold, cough, body pain and difficulty breathing from a while then you must consult your doctor since these are the common symptoms of the virus.

