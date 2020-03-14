Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, THESE dignitaries are diagnosed with COVID 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The world is on high alert due to coronavirus outbreak, even celebrities have been contaminated. From Tom Hanks to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, these dignitaries have been diagnosed with CONVID-19. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes health problems ranging from the common cold to some severe diseases. It is transmitted mainly from person-to-person through close contact or respiratory droplets produced by an infected person. The virus is contagious and may be confused with the common flu. The symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The virus, now declared a pandemic, has spread to 123 countries, with more than 1,40,000 cases and 5,000 deaths around the globe.

As the grip of coronavirus grows stronger, even celebrities, politicians and athletes are getting affected by COVID-19, the disease caused by the deadly virus.

Here is a list of the famous celebs who have become victims of the viral disease.

1. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The famous Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced on Wednesday night that they have been tested positive for the Coronavirus. This happened when they were in Australia, where they are currently quarantined. They are the first celebrities to have been affected by the disease. This news made people realise that nobody is immune to the virus.

2. Daniele Rugani

Italy has seen a drastic increase in the number of cases of coronavirus, which has forced the country to be in lockdown. The Italian footballer Daniele Rugani has also tested positive for the virus.

3. Donovan Mitchell

The Jazz player, Mitchell tested positive for contracting the disease, along with another player Rudy Gobert. Gobert was also criticized on social media for carelessly touching microphones despite the awareness of the disease.

4. Nadine Dorries

The British Health Minister has been diagnosed with coronavirus. She has been isolating herself in her home ever since she was detected with it. Her mother has also contracted the virus, according to the latest reports.

5. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

The latest to join the list of A-listers who tested positive for coronavirus is Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Minister in one of his statements that his wife showed mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for 14 days. However, he stays in good health and is not affected by the virus.

6. Irene Montero

Irene Montero, the equality minister of Spain, has also tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, Pablo Iglesias is also in quarantine along with other members of government to be tested for the virus.

7. Franck Riester

French culture minister Franck Riester has been contaminated by the Coronavirus outbreak. He is staying home after contracting the disease.

