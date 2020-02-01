Coronavirus: Two people have been diagnosed with the DEADLY virus in Ventura City; Find out more

The deadly coronavirus has now affected two people in Ventura City. Find out more on this.

Two people in Ventura County in the U.S. have been tested for the coronavirus after trips to China. The Ventura County Public Health Department confirmed to the newsroom that two people were tested for the contagious virus earlier this week. Dr Robert Levin of the Ventura County Health Department says the two U.S. residents were tested after coming back from trips to China.

Each person is in isolation in their homes and the samples have been sent to the Center for Disease Control for testing. Dr Levin says he does not expect much of a spread of the virus throughout the County. Levin says people have received screenings from the Chinese government and then screened again when they come to the United States. After the screening in the states, each person is given a list of symptoms to look for which has resulted in many people turning themselves in or volunteering to see a doctor.

Now, what is Coronavirus?

The most recent 2019 Novel Coronavirus, was first identified in Wuhan, China and is associated with mild-to-severe respiratory illness with fever and cough. Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that are common in both humans and animals that usually cause mild-to-moderate respiratory illnesses. The source of the 2019-nCoV is suspected to be animals in an open-air market and is possibly a previously unrecognized bat coronavirus. It appears to cause a more severe illness progressing to pneumonia.

Symptoms and prevention measures of Coronavirus

Common human coronaviruses usually cause mild-to-moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. Zoonotic coronaviruses, originally from bats can cause more severe symptoms and often progress to pneumonia. To prevent this virus, wash your hands thoroughly, use face masks while going out, don't go to close contact to anyone who is sick, consult your doctor immediately when you feel sick or have breathing problem. While the coronavirus does cause reason for concern and has killed some people, Levin says the virus is not considered to be as dangerous as SARS, which caused widespread panic after an outbreak in early 2000.

