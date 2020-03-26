Coronavirus: Union Health Ministry clears misconceptions about mosquito bite and others surrounding COVID 19

The Union Health Ministry dispelled some of the commonly spread rumours including mosquitoes spread coronavirus. Read on to know what misconceptions are surrounding the infectious disease.

The Coronavirus pandemic has sent shockwaves ever since its first outbreak in China. With over 4,71,464 cases and more than 21,000 deaths, COVID-19 has caused a global panic. Despite taking the necessary precautionary measures, the virus has reached almost all parts of the world. To top that, there is misinformation circulating which is making it even more difficult for people to protect themselves from the disease.

The right information is the most important way to help people understand and tackle this infectious disease and where you are getting this information from plays an essential role as well. WHO, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the United Nations, and National Center for Disease Control are some of the sources that can be trusted for authentic information. They have a suggestion and precautionary measures for people infected with the virus or quarantined.

Your biggest defence against information distortion is to guard yourself with the facts. The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday dispelled some of the myths about the disease.

1. Mosquitoes can spread coronavirus

Mosquito bite don’t spread coronavirus infection. They might be the carrier of other deadly diseases like malaria and dengue, but not coronavirus. “To date, there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose,” as reported by WHO.

2. Everyone should wear masks

According to the health ministry, only people who have symptoms of the virus or are healthcare professionals and caretakers looking after quarantined persons should wear masks.

3. Only a person with symptoms of Covid-19 can spread the infection

The ministry addressed the rumours that only people with symptoms of the respiratory viral infection can spread the disease. According to the report, those showing no symptoms but are suffering COVID-19 can also spread the disease.

4. Garlic and alcohol help prevent coronavirus

Garlic contains antimicrobial properties that might help fight infections. However, the ministry has put rest to the rumours that eating garlic and consuming alcohol can prevent coronavirus. There is no evidence to prove that consuming garlic or alcohol is effective in combating the disease, WHO stated.

Note: Limit your media intake. Read trusted sources to find out what you should and shouldn’t do to combat coronavirus. Don’t believe everything you see on the internet!

