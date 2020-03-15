Coronavirus Vs Flu Vs Allergy: Here’s how the symptoms of the three differ from each other

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

With very similar symptoms, here are all the ways you can differentiate Coronavirus from flu and allergy. Find out

With symptoms like the common cold, headache and fever, the Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 can easily be mistaken for flu or even allergies for that matter. This can make things trickier by making it difficult to diagnose the virus without a test.

The Coronavirus primarily affects people’s lungs by causing difficulty in breathing or even shortness of breath with dry coughing being a common symptom. Now, if you have a runny nose, you are probably not affected by the Coronavirus.

Now, if you are short on breath, it is a symptom which is not associated with colds or flu. Headaches and diarrhoea is a rare symptom of Coronavirus.

Now, when it comes to flu and cold, weakness, chills and congestion are what you will experience. Influenza is mostly seasonal and if you experience it each year around the same period, there’s not much to worry about. But, if your city has documented Coronavirus and it is the middle of summer, it’s unlikely to be a flu.

Now, what makes it different from allergies is the fact that each allergy is different. You’d probably experience redness in your eyes with a stuffy nose and sneezing. Allergies tend to go away in a short period of time but, if you experience it for almost 14 days, that’s when you need to take it a step further and consult your doctor.

Now, the right way to prevent the spread of the deadly virus is to keep a safe distance from people and avoid visiting any kinds of public places. Wash your hands with soap at regular intervals and avoid touch your face.

Read More