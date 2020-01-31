Coronavirus Vs. Influenza: Here's the difference between these two deadly viruses
This flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus that infects the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs. Older people, young children and people with certain chronic conditions like asthma, heart disease, diabetes, among others are at increased risk of getting the flu. The best way to prevent this flu is to get a flu vaccine every year.
Symptoms of influenza
Flu symptoms are more intense than the common cold, including a fever higher than 100.5 degrees, extreme exhaustion, severe muscle or body aches, a dry cough and chills.
The flu can spread from person-to-person before symptoms are apparent and while you are sick. People with the flu are most contagious in the first 3-4 days after their illness begins. However, healthy adults may infect others 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5-7 days after becoming sick. Young children and people with weak immune systems might be able to infect others for an even longer time.
Prevention of flu
The most important step in preventing the flu is to get a flu vaccine every year. It takes two weeks for building flu-prevention antibodies. You should also take everyday preventive actions like staying away from people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes and frequent handwashing. But if you feel you may have flu, then consult a doctor right away. And if you have a weak immune system or any kind of chronic disease, then go to the doctor right after the first sign of the flu.
What is Coronavirus
Human coronaviruses are currently common throughout the world. The most recent 2019 Novel Coronavirus, was first identified in Wuhan, China and is associated with mild-to-severe respiratory illness with fever and cough.
Common human coronaviruses usually cause mild-to-moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. Zoonotic coronaviruses, originally from bats can cause more severe symptoms and often progress to pneumonia.
Effect of Coronavirus
Until now total 6065 cases of coronavirus are confirmed globally. And the WHO has declared it as a global public health emergency. Prevention measures of the coronavirus are the same as influenza flu along with wearing face masks. When you feel sick or have a problem while breathing, consult your doctor right then.
