Coronavirus Vs. Influenza: Here's the difference between these two deadly viruses

Is it contagious?

The flu can spread from person-to-person before symptoms are apparent and while you are sick. People with the flu are most contagious in the first 3-4 days after their illness begins. However, healthy adults may infect others 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5-7 days after becoming sick. Young children and people with weak immune systems might be able to infect others for an even longer time.

Prevention of flu

The most important step in preventing the flu is to get a flu vaccine every year. It takes two weeks for building flu-prevention antibodies. You should also take everyday preventive actions like staying away from people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes and frequent handwashing. But if you feel you may have flu, then consult a doctor right away. And if you have a weak immune system or any kind of chronic disease, then go to the doctor right after the first sign of the flu.

What is Coronavirus

Human coronaviruses are currently common throughout the world. The most recent 2019 Novel Coronavirus, was first identified in Wuhan, China and is associated with mild-to-severe respiratory illness with fever and cough.