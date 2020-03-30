Coronavirus: What are the 4 stages of a global pandemic?

As coronavirus spreads, we look at the four stages of a pandemic that has been true for covid-19 as well.

Coronavirus pandemic , over the past few months, has created havoc in more than 200 countries in the world. There seems no stopping in its surge despite the continuous efforts of the people and official authorities to fight the disease COVID-19. The viral outbreak has affected almost 600,000 people around the globe, with over 950 cases in India alone. Officially declared a pandemic by WHO, the infectious disease continues to take over the world.



The coronavirus scare has led to complete lockdowns in several countries, including India. Even stricter controls are being practiced to fight the disease. Flights have been suspended, schools and universities have been shut down across nations. Every effort on the part of the government and its people are being taken to make people aware of the right information and encouraging them to practice preventive measures. Despite these efforts, how is that the infectious disease is still on the rise. Here are the stages on which pandemic progress. Take a look!

Stage 1: A pandemic usually spreads from a person who has travelled to one of the high-risk countries, in this case, China. Initially, the disease does not spread locally.

Stage 2: This is where the pandemic spreads locally. The infected person brings it to his or her native country and spreads it by coming in contact with other people. More and more people get contaminated within a country.

Stage 3: During this stage, the pandemic becomes uncontrollable. It becomes extremely difficult to trace the origin of the virus as more people who haven’t had a travel history becomes infected.

Stage 4: By this stage, country experiences major clusters of the virus. China is the only country so far to have experienced stage 4 in the ongoing pandemic.

