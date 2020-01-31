Coronavirus: WHO considers this deadly virus as the global public health emergency; Find out why

WHO has now declared the coronavirus as a global public health emergency. Read on to more about it.

The Wuhan coronavirus is now a global public health emergency, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency committee on health crises said on Thursday. The WHO did not recommend restrictions or bans on trade and travel to and from China. The organisation said the main reason for the call is because of the spread of the virus in countries with weaker public health systems. These countries could now serve as a new expansion zone for the coronavirus that was first discovered in the city of Wuhan, China in early December.

WHO said in their Situation Report that there were 6,065 cases of coronavirus confirmed globally. Less than 24 hours later, that number is now over 8,200 based on John Hopkins University’s systemic tracking system of the outbreak. Around 170 people have died from complications caused by the pneumonia-like illness, most of them elderly and in the Hubei province, home to the city of Wuhan where the outbreak first occurred in early December.

While everyone is suddenly a virologist and mathematical statistician predicting death tolls all of a sudden, the number of deaths is still below the 775 deaths caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS. It took SARS 8 months to reach those numbers, so considering this viral outbreak is now in its sixth week, if it led to 200 deaths a month and was over in 8 months, like SARS, then at the most, there would be 1,600 deaths. But viruses are unpredictable.

Japan’s ANA Airline reported a 40% to 50% drop in passenger sales to China for February, the Nikkei news agency reported. The WHO’s emergency committee decision was unanimous today. Declaring a public health emergency of international concern means the WHO will take more control over the effort to contain and coordinate the outbreak worldwide, in conjunction with official governments.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation commented on China’s efforts to take care of new patients, including building new hospitals, and its ability to contain the disease. There is a chance that concerns about China losing control of the outbreak will be put at ease today.

