Coronavirus: Woman shares her COVID 19 experience; Says, 'I thought I had a nasty flu'

Coronavirus: A Seattle woman, who had contracted novel coronavirus after attending a small gathering, shared her COVID-19 experience. Read on to know more.

A woman from Seattle, who had contracted the novel coronavirus at a small house party, is now recovered and took to her Facebook to share her experience with others, in the hope to create more awareness about the same. Elizabeth Schneider, a marketing professional revealed that nobody was ill when the party was hosted, but 40% of the attendees later fell sick. After the party, she got a fever and it spiked to 103 degrees. She experienced headaches, severe body aches, joint aches and fatigue. Schneider in an interview with KSAT said, "I never went to the doctor because I just thought I had the nasty flu."

Seattle Flue Study detected COVID-19 among many

She had sent her nose swab to Seattle Flu Study (a local research effort among medical organizations to track influenza) and on March 7 the research director with the flu study called her and told her that she had tested positive for coronavirus. By the time she was feeling well, however, she was shocked to know about it.

Symptoms vary from person to person

Schneider said that the symptoms appear to be different depending on your constitution and/or age. She also revealed how her some friends who were in their 40s and 50s had slightly different symptoms than she had. They all had a fever for 8 days. While some of them had nausea and diarrhea others had chest tightness and other respiratory issues. The illness lasted for 10-16 days for all of them and none of them were hospitalized. Now, that she is fully recovered she is no longer in isolation, however, she is avoiding large crowds and is working from home.

Lack of testing

She stated, "I also truly believe the lack of testing is leading to folks believing that they just have a cold or something else going out into public and spreading it. And worse folks with no symptoms are also spreading it as in the case of a person attending a party or social gathering who has no symptoms."

"I know some folks are thinking that this can’t/won’t impact them. I hope it doesn’t but I believe that the overall lack of early and pervasive testing damaged the public’s ability to avoid the illness here in Seattle. All I know is that Seattle has been severely impacted and although I’m better now I would not wish this very uncomfortable illness on anyone."

Hand washing may not guarantee

She ended her awareness post by saying, "Handwashing doesn’t guarantee you won’t get sick, especially when folks without symptoms are contagious and could be standing right next to you in any given social situation. You more likely than not will not die, but do you want to risk spreading it to a loved one over 60 or someone with an immunity issue? Stay healthy folks!"

