Covid 19 crisis: What is double masking and how can you use it to protect yourself from the second wave?

Double masking is the new safety precaution you need to take while stepping out during the second Covid-19 wave in India.

Taking the right precautions is the need of the hour. While we’re all trying to stay safe and keep away from the Coronavirus, it looks like we need to up our game. Everyone has been wearing masks and sanitising for over a year now and while that has kept most of us safe, the arrival of the second wave proves itself differently.

The vaccines are doing its magic and while the rest of the country waits to get their shot, it’s imperative to take proper precautions. Stepping out is still a big no-no but in case you have to do, experts have suggested the double mask method to keep yourself safe from the virus.

How does it work?

The Covid-19 variants seem to be catching on faster than the kinds we saw last year. This means you have to be extra cautious when you step out to buy essentials. Double masking is a way to ensure two-factor safety. You can start by wearing a 3-ply surgical mask with a nose pin and layering it with a 3-ply N-95 mask or even a cloth mask would work. This works as an added protection layer to keep the virus away from getting into your system.

A lot of the times, the sweat and humidity of the first mask attracts the virus which can now be tackled with an added layer.

While double masking is the best safety precaution right now, it does not mean that you will not contract the virus. Stay at home as much as possible and avoid any enclosed and non-ventilated places. Even if you step out to get your vaccine shot, maintain social distancing, sanitise your hands and make sure to double mask!

The second wave has affected lakhs of people so if it requires us to wear 2 masks at a time, why not do it?

Credits :getty images

