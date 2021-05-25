COVID 19: Follow THESE steps if you have been exposed to a COVID 19 patient

Have a look at the steps that you should follow if you have been exposed to someone suffering from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 virus has turned our lives upside down. From sanitising everything to being locked inside our house for what seems like forever, the pandemic has definitely changed our life and our psyche. This virus spreads mainly from person to person. A person may contract COVID-19 from another person when they have been in close contact with one another. It spreads through respiratory droplets that come from the mouth or nose when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings or speaks.

While it is recommended to always wear a mask and maintain social distancing, there can be times when you get unknowingly exposed to someone suffering from COVID-19. It can take up to 14 days to make you sick, and some people who are asymptomatic never feel sick, so you need to separate yourself from others so you don't spread the virus without knowing it. Here are some more steps that you should follow.

1. If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then you should monitor your health. Keep taking your temperature with a thermometer twice a day to look out for fever. Also keep an eye out for common COVID-19 symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, chills, sore throat, etc.

2. Even if you don’t have any symptoms, it is always better to take necessary precautions for your safety as well as the safety of others around you. Wear a mask when around other people and cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

3. Get tested. It is better to get tested and get clarity instead of waiting for the symptoms of COVID-19 to occur. You may discontinue quarantining after 7 days after receiving a negative test result (test must occur on day 5 or later).

4. You should avoid sharing personal household items with other members of the house. These items can include dishes, food, glasses, utensils, towels, bedding, etc.

5. Practice good hand hygiene. You should wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

