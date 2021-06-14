COVID 19: Here’s how to stay safe while shopping for groceries

The pandemic has made a task as simple as grocery shopping into a cumbersome one! Follow the things mentioned below to protect yourself from the COVID 19 while shopping outside for essentials.

The pandemic has turned our lives upside down. We are no longer the same carefree, hand-shaking, unmasked individuals that we were before! Now, to step out of the house, we need to first wear a mask and double-check if we have kept a pocket sanitizer in our bag.

At such times, running an errand and doing something as basic as grocery shopping, can be quite a task. You need to take necessary precautions to protect yourself as well as others from the deadly virus. So here is a list of things that you should follow while shopping for groceries amidst a pandemic.

1. Try to avoid going grocery shopping on weekends. Go on a weekday or if going on a weekend, then try to go at a time when the shop will most probably be least crowded. When inside the grocery store, maintain social distancing from the people around you.

2. Wear a mask whenever you step out of the house. Don’t remove or lower your mask for anything. Make sure that the mask is not loose and is snuggly fitted on top of your nose and not below it.

3. When you come back home, wash your hands before touching anything. Clean and disinfect the groceries by washing the fruits and vegetables in a bucket full of warm water.

4. Disinfect the surface where you kept the bag of groceries and also disinfect the personal belongings that you took with you to the store like phone, wallet, keys, etc.

